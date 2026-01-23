10 Ghanaian artistes who clashed with their record labels over contractual issues

Ghana's music industry has seen numerous high-profile fallouts between artistes and their record labels or management teams, often over issues like unfavorable contracts, withheld royalties, creative control, image rights, and financial exploitation.

These fallouts frequently play out publicly, sparking debates about artist exploitation, unfair deals, and the need for better legal protections. From dancehall queens to rising rappers, here are some of the most talked-about cases in recent years, including the ongoing Kwesi Arthur saga with Ground Up Chale.

Here are 10 Ghanaian artistes whose careers were significantly marked by disputes with their record labels.

1. Kaakie – Xtra Large Music

Dancehall star Kaakie (real name Grace Kaki Awo Ocansey) rose to fame under Xtra Large Music (owned by producer JMJ) in the early 2010s with hits like "Too Much" and "Shishi Banku." After six years, she announced her exit in August 2017 via Instagram, citing an unfavorable contract that didn't meet her expectations. In interviews, she explained she signed young (around age 20) and felt clauses were not in her favor, leading to unmet goals despite her success.

The split was not amicable, XLM reportedly took control of most of her social media pages (except Instagram), and she later revealed she lost rights to perform her own hit songs due to the deal giving the label 100% ownership. Kaakie relocated to England to pursue nursing, effectively stepping away from music.

Kaakie

2. Kofi Jamar – GADone Records

Rapper Kofi Jamar (Derrick Osei Kuffour Prempeh), known for tracks like "Ekorso," publicly confirmed his split from GADone Records in August 2025. He accused the label of sidelining him since 2024, ignoring communication despite his contract ending that year.

In X posts, he stated he met all obligations but received no support or outreach, calling it unfair and damaging to his career and mental health. He appealed for legal help to resolve the matter amicably, emphasizing he "did not sign his life away." The fallout underscores common complaints of neglect and poor communication in label deals.

Ghanaian rapper Kofi Jamar

3. Lalid – Ground Up Chale

Fast-rising rapper Lalid (known for hits like "The Matter") accused Ground Up Chale of "messing him up" in October 2025. He claimed the label failed to deliver on promises despite a written contract, leading to a short stay (a few months) and struggles afterward.

Lalid said he received no payments or support, crediting the experience for teaching him about ownership and agreements. This echoes broader criticisms of Ground Up Chale's artist management.

4. Mr Drew – Highly Spiritual Music / Kaywa

Singer Mr Drew (Andrew Nii Commey Otoo) parted ways with producer Kaywa's Highly Spiritual Music in 2023 after hits like "Eat" and "Case." He later revealed regret over not consulting a lawyer before signing, saying the contract was restrictive and he wouldn't have agreed if advised properly. Kaywa claimed Mr Drew rejected a renewal offer, while the artiste described the exit as moving forward for growth. The split was relatively amicable but highlighted issues with one-sided deals.

Mr Drew

5. Twitch 4Eva – Ground Up Chale

Twitch 4Eva (formerly signed to Ground Up Chale) released music like "Chaskele" and the "LOST" EP under the label around 2020, collaborating with producers like Young D3mz. Details on his exit remain low-key, but he transitioned to independent work, with some industry chatter suggesting creative differences or contract expiration. He has since focused on his own projects, representing a quieter but notable departure from the Ground Up fold.

6. Kwesi Arthur – Ground Up Chale

In January 2026, Kwesi Arthur went viral accusing Ground Up Chale and CEO Glen Boateng of demanding US$150,000 to use his own images for an independent project, claiming perpetual ownership of his image, music, and brand from 2016 onward—despite no ties since 'Son of Jacob' (2022). He alleged zero royalties, threats, manipulation, and sabotage of new releases, warning that if harm comes to him or his project is blocked, Ground Up should be held responsible. The statement severely impacted his mental health, drawing massive support (#FreeKwesiArthur) from artists like Medikal, Kweku Flick, KaySoFromTema, Nana Aba Anamoah, Kojo Cue, and Giovani Caleb.

7.Black Sherif

Black Sherif faced legal battles with former manager Chavis (Charvis Way) after signing a major deal with Empire Music Africa in 2022. Chavis sued for breach of contract, but the court ruled in Black Sherif's favor, affirming his independence. His ex-manager later explained the fallout stemmed from misunderstandings over an Empire deal (promised $30,000 but only $15,000 paid initially). The case was a win for artistic freedom, though it highlighted financial disputes in rising careers.

Black Sherif walks London Fashion Week

8. Kelvynboy

Kelvynboy parted ways with Stonebwoy's Burniton Music Group in 2019 after hits like "Down Flat." The split ended both professional and personal ties, leading to years of tension, public criticisms, and allegations (including an alleged attack in Ashaiman). Kelvynboy later sought peace for five years and found a new mentor in Shatta Wale, describing the fallout as "serious betrayal."

Kelvynboy

9. Fameye

Fameye's disputes have centered more on management than a traditional label. He feuded with former manager Ogidi Brown (OGB Music) over alleged unpaid funds and contractual disagreements, with a case pending in court as of 2019. They settled differences at Antoa shrine in 2025. Fameye has since run his own label, emphasizing independence after false accusations and damages claims.

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and performer Fameye

10. Lasmid – Highly Spiritual Music

Lasmid exited Kaywa's Highly Spiritual Music in 2023 after the viral hit "Friday Night." Kaywa confirmed the split on Adom TV, citing internal issues and Lasmid's decision despite talks. The exit was mutual but reflected creative or management differences common in the label's roster.

Lasmid