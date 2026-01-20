Court orders Agradaa to pay GH¢100,000 to Empress Gifty in defamation case

The Tema High Court has directed evangelist Nana Agradaa to pay GH₵100,000 to gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye following a defamation suit over false statements made during live social media broadcasts. Agradaa formally retracted her allegations in December 2025, admitting they were “in the spur of the moment,” and issued an unreserved apology to Empress Gifty, her family, and associates.

The Tema High Court has ordered evangelist Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Nana Agradaa, to pay GH₵100,000 in damages to gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye following a defamation lawsuit.

The ruling, reported by GHOne News on 20 January 2026, concludes a case that began in May 2025, when Empress Gifty filed a GH₵20 million claim against Agradaa over allegedly slanderous statements made during several live social media broadcasts. The lawsuit, filed through Osei Aidoh Akpokavie & Co., also sought a permanent injunction preventing Agradaa from making further defamatory remarks and requested that all offending content be removed from her social media platforms.

In December 2025, Agradaa formally retracted the allegations, admitting through her lawyers at Agyaa Asamani Law Consult that the statements were false and had been made “in the spur of the moment.” She also issued an unreserved apology to Empress Gifty, acknowledging the harm caused to her reputation, career, and personal life, and extended her regrets to the musician’s family, friends, and associates.

In a press release on 20 January 2026, Agradaa’s lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, Esq., confirmed that the matter had been amicably settled. “Our clients reached a mutual agreement with Empress Gifty and her legal team, which has now been formalised as a Consent Judgment by both the Tema Land Court and the Tema Main Court,” he stated.

Under the court’s orders, Agradaa was required to pay GH₵100,000, which covers legal fees and case-related expenses. She was also mandated to publicly retract her defamatory statements and apologise to the gospel musician. Additionally, the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) was instructed to remove all related publications by both parties from social media platforms.

Richard Asare Baffour confirmed that Agradaa had fully complied with the judgment, paying the GH₵100,000 in full and issuing a public apology to Empress Gifty.

