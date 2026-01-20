Advertisement

Court orders Agradaa to pay GH¢100,000 to Empress Gifty in defamation case

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:48 - 20 January 2026
I'll throw away my Bible if Empress Gifty secures court injunction against me – Agradaa
I'll throw away my Bible if Empress Gifty secures court injunction against me – Agradaa
The Tema High Court has directed evangelist Nana Agradaa to pay GH₵100,000 to gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye following a defamation suit over false statements made during live social media broadcasts. Agradaa formally retracted her allegations in December 2025, admitting they were “in the spur of the moment,” and issued an unreserved apology to Empress Gifty, her family, and associates.
Advertisement

The Tema High Court has ordered evangelist Patricia Asiedua, widely known as Nana Agradaa, to pay GH₵100,000 in damages to gospel musician Empress Gifty Adorye following a defamation lawsuit.

Advertisement

The ruling, reported by GHOne News on 20 January 2026, concludes a case that began in May 2025, when Empress Gifty filed a GH₵20 million claim against Agradaa over allegedly slanderous statements made during several live social media broadcasts. The lawsuit, filed through Osei Aidoh Akpokavie & Co., also sought a permanent injunction preventing Agradaa from making further defamatory remarks and requested that all offending content be removed from her social media platforms.

READ MORE: Blakk Rasta breaks silence on GH¢100m defamation suit filed by Shatta Wale

In December 2025, Agradaa formally retracted the allegations, admitting through her lawyers at Agyaa Asamani Law Consult that the statements were false and had been made “in the spur of the moment.” She also issued an unreserved apology to Empress Gifty, acknowledging the harm caused to her reputation, career, and personal life, and extended her regrets to the musician’s family, friends, and associates.

In a press release on 20 January 2026, Agradaa’s lawyer, Richard Asare Baffour, Esq., confirmed that the matter had been amicably settled. “Our clients reached a mutual agreement with Empress Gifty and her legal team, which has now been formalised as a Consent Judgment by both the Tema Land Court and the Tema Main Court,” he stated.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Court injuncts Shatta Wale, Schwarzenegger over Kwasi Aboagye’s GH¢8m defamation suit

Under the court’s orders, Agradaa was required to pay GH₵100,000, which covers legal fees and case-related expenses. She was also mandated to publicly retract her defamatory statements and apologise to the gospel musician. Additionally, the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) was instructed to remove all related publications by both parties from social media platforms.

READ MORE: ‘I support the NPP, but I’ll switch to the NDC if Asiedu Nketia becomes flagbearer’ - Pope Skinny

Richard Asare Baffour confirmed that Agradaa had fully complied with the judgment, paying the GH₵100,000 in full and issuing a public apology to Empress Gifty.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana, China sign US$30m deal for University project in Damongo
News
20.01.2026
Ghana, China sign US$30m deal for University project in Damongo
Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife
News
20.01.2026
Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife
I'll throw away my Bible if Empress Gifty secures court injunction against me – Agradaa
Entertainment
20.01.2026
Court orders Agradaa to pay GH¢100,000 to Empress Gifty in defamation case
GSA threatens legal action against NSA over derecognition, issues ultimatum
Sports
20.01.2026
GSA threatens legal action against NSA over derecognition, issues ultimatum
All You Need to Know About 2026 Ring of Fire Eclipse
Lifestyle
20.01.2026
All You Need to Know About 2026 Ring of Fire Eclipse
‘VA MIJO: Unveiling of Ghana’s first GhanaPostGPS centered ride hailing and delivery services. Unlock precision with mijo’
Business
20.01.2026
‘VA MIJO: Unveiling of Ghana’s first GhanaPostGPS centered ride hailing and delivery services. Unlock precision with mijo’