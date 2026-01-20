Court injuncts Shatta Wale, Schwarzenegger over Kwasi Aboagye’s GH¢8m defamation suit

The High Court in Accra has granted a perpetual injunction against Afia Schwarzenegger and Shatta Wale, preventing them from making or repeating defamatory statements about broadcast journalist Kwasi Aboagye. The ruling followed their failure to enter an appearance or file a defence after being properly served through substituted service.

The High Court in Accra has issued an injunction barring media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, widely known as Afia Schwarzenegger, and musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly called Shatta Wale, from making any further defamatory statements about broadcast journalist Solomon David Aboagye, also known as Kwasi Aboagye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The order was granted after the court upheld an application for default judgment filed by lawyers for the plaintiff. The decision followed the failure of the defendants to enter an appearance or file a defence, despite having been properly served through substituted means in line with court directives issued in 2025.

READ MORE: Legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong passes away

Kwasi Aboagye initiated the legal action after a TikTok live broadcast on 6 May 2024, during which Afia Schwarzenegger and Shatta Wale allegedly made remarks he described as defamatory. The statements reportedly accused the journalist of criminal conduct, impotence and infidelity, and were subsequently circulated widely on social media, attracting hostile public commentary.

Represented by legal practitioner Samson Lardy Anyenini, the plaintiff filed a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim towards the end of 2024. He sought several reliefs, including declaratory orders, retractions, public apologies, injunctive relief and damages amounting to GH¢8 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawsuit followed the defendants’ alleged refusal to retract the statements or issue an apology after a formal demand was made. Instead, they reportedly challenged the Peace FM entertainment show host to pursue legal action.

Shatta Wale

After multiple attempts at personal service proved unsuccessful, the court approved substituted service in October 2024, which was duly effected. Despite this, the defendants failed to respond to the suit or submit any pleadings.

READ MORE: 10 of the most anticipated movies set for release in 2026 and beyond

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 15 October 2025, the court granted one of the key reliefs sought by the plaintiff, issuing a perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from publishing or repeating any defamatory material about him.

With liability now established, the case will proceed to the damages stage, where the court will consider the extent of reputational harm suffered by the plaintiff and determine the appropriate compensation.

READ MORE: Kwaku Manu reveals how Funny Face personally sought his help during his darkest moment

Advertisement