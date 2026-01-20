Blakk Rasta breaks silence on GH¢100m defamation suit filed by Shatta Wale

Blakk Rasta has reacted to a GH¢100 million defamation lawsuit filed against him by Shatta Wale, insisting that his commentary only repeated statements the musician had previously made about himself.

Social commentator and broadcaster Blakk Rasta has responded publicly to a GH¢100 million defamation lawsuit filed against him by dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, describing the legal action as puzzling and unnecessary.

Reacting on his Blakk Empire Media platform on 19 January 2026, shortly after news of the suit emerged, Blakk Rasta argued that his commentary merely echoed statements Shatta Wale had previously made about himself. He maintained that the musician had openly referred to himself using controversial labels and that he had simply amplified those claims rather than inventing them.

According to Blakk Rasta, it is therefore unclear why the award-winning artiste has now chosen to pursue legal redress.

Blakk Rasta at the 2016 VGMAs

He questioned,

A man has already confessed that he is the ‘King of Fraud’ and said, ‘Abi Sakawa boy, I’m not a musician.’ We only helped trumpet what you said about yourself, and now you run to the police and the courts. What is really going on?

The media personality further revealed that although copies of the writ have been circulating online, he has not been formally served with any court documents. He stressed, however, that he is readily available and has no intention of evading service.

He said,

We have been expecting the summons for some time now. We are still waiting for the court bailiff. Blakk Rasta is not someone who hides. I’m at 3FM every day from noon until 3pm—feel free to bring it

Shatta Wale

Despite his criticism, Blakk Rasta welcomed Shatta Wale’s decision to seek legal action rather than resorting to intimidation or threats, which he suggested had characterised disputes in the entertainment industry in the past.

He noted,

You might be surprised, but the two of us could even walk into court together. I respect anyone who chooses the proper legal route to address grievances instead of handling issues on the streets

He also downplayed the likelihood of the musician recovering the damages being sought, insisting that the amount claimed was unrealistic.

“Shatta Wale knows that even if he shakes me hard, he won’t get that money. If you turn Blakk Rasta upside down, only coins will fall. He knows it,” he added.

Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, filed a defamation suit against Blakk Rasta, whose real name is Abubakar Ahmed, on 15 January 2026. The action stems from a video published by Blakk Rasta on 15 December 2025 titled “Shatta Wale, Self-Confessed King of Fraud.”

In his statement of claim, Shatta Wale alleges that the comments made in the video were false, malicious and deliberately intended to damage his reputation as a public figure and celebrated musician. He contends that the remarks portrayed him as dishonest and morally compromised, and suggested involvement in fraudulent activities, including associations with fraudsters and the alleged movement of illicit funds through his bank accounts.