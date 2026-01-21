'We are not fighting our mother' – Akosua Serwaa and Daddy Lumba’s children clear the air

The children of late highlife icon Daddy Lumba have dismissed social media claims of tension within the family following the filing of letters of administration at the Kumasi High Court. In a joint statement, they rejected allegations that their mother, Akosua Serwaa, acted without their knowledge or forged documents, insisting the family remains united.

Fresh details have emerged surrounding the administration of the estate of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, following widespread speculation triggered by court documents filed at the Kumasi High Court.

Earlier reports indicated that Akosua Serwaa, one of the musician’s surviving wives, had submitted letters of administration alongside Daddy Lumba’s sister Ernestina Fosu, and his daughter Charlyn Fosu, with the aim of overseeing the management and distribution of his properties.

However, after images of the legal documents circulated on social media, sections of the public raised concerns, accusing Akosua Serwaa of allegedly inserting her daughters’ names and credentials without their consent. Others went further to suggest that tensions had developed between the late singer’s first wife and her children as a result of the filing.

In response to the growing speculation, Daddy Lumba’s children issued a joint statement on 20 January 2026, firmly rejecting the claims and describing them as false and misleading. They clarified that their mother had acted with full transparency and knowledge, and insisted that there was no discord within the family.

The statement said,

We are deeply troubled by comments and insinuations suggesting that we are in conflict with our mother, that there are plans to have her arrested for speaking or writing on our behalf, or that there is any form of tension between us and her

“These claims are entirely false, malicious and without foundation.”

The family also addressed allegations involving businessman Kenpong, who had been accused online of harbouring hidden intentions because of his support for Akosua Serwaa and her children during this period.

Daddy Lumba

The statement continued,

Even more disturbing are the baseless accusations directed at individuals such as Kenpong, who is being unfairly portrayed as having ulterior motives simply for offering support to our mother and to us during this difficult time in Ghana

“These allegations are reckless, misleading and deeply unjust.”

Reaffirming their unity, the children stressed that their bond with their mother remains strong and respectful. “We wish to state clearly and unequivocally that our relationship with our mother is loving and intact,” they added.

The family concluded by appealing to the public and social media users to disregard the rumours and avoid fuelling further speculation.

The statement said,

Our family is united. There is no conflict between our mother and us. Any claims suggesting otherwise are deliberate falsehoods