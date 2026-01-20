10 Ghanaian Artists Set to Dominate the Music Scene in 2026

Discover the next big names in Ghanaian music! AratheJay, Mellissa, Rcee, Annabel Rose, Jubed, Gonaboy & Lalid are the rising stars ready to take over in 2026. Highlife, Afrobeats, hip-hop & more

Ghana's music scene is entering 2026 with explosive energy. After a dominant 2025 led by Black Sherif, Moliy, and emerging highlife revivalists, the next wave of talent is already building momentum through viral hits, international co-signs, and innovative genre blends.

These seven rising artists are blending highlife, Afrobeats, hip-hop, alt-pop, and northern sounds with fresh storytelling and bold production. They're not just following trends, they're shaping the future.

Here are the top emerging Ghanaian artists to watch closely in 2026:

1. AratheJay

A master of blending traditional highlife with modern Afrobeats and introspective lyrics, AratheJay capped 2025 with his acclaimed debut album 'The Odyssey' and the sold-out "Nimo Live" concert in December. Hits like "Jesus Christ 2" (featuring Black Sherif), "Put Am on God," and "Talisman" showcase his soulful vocals and timeless songwriting. After touring Europe and earning top-5 monthly act status, he's poised for even bigger stages and collaborations in 2026.

2. Mellissa

The hypnotic Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter and producer fuses Afrobeats with Latin and R&B elements for a dreamy, confident sound. Known for her siren-like voice, Mellissa featured on Amaarae's The Angel You Don’t Know ("Feel A Way") and Boj's 'Gbagada Express'. Her 2025 singles like "Good Boy" (feat. Joey B and Moliy), "Kweku," and "Tattoo" (feat. Blaqbonez) gained traction, with performances at AfroFuture and Rapperholic. As sister to Moliy, she's ready to break out globally in 2026.

3. Rcee

Redefining highlife for Gen Z, Rcee blends authentic Ghanaian highlife with Afrobeats and Afropop. His 2025 debut project "How Did We Get Here" featured standout tracks like "Knees and Bend" and "Agenda," earning praise for organic growth and impressive vocals. Co-signed by Amaarae and managed by a Recording Academy member, Rcee dropped "Atiaa" late in the year, his 2026 plans include new projects that could push him mainstream.

4. Annabel Rose

An alt-pop trailblazer in her second year of music, Annabel Rose delivers genre-bending sounds with captivating visuals and top-tier performances. Her debut EP *Something About A Rose* (2025) followed hits like "DND," "Lungs," and "How I Want It" (featured on Apple Music's 2025 global and Africa Rising playlists). Co-signed by Amaarae, her gender-fluid style and emotional depth position her as a boundary-pusher set for major breakthroughs in 2026.

5. Jubed

A Kumasi-born talent bringing fresh northern Ghanaian energy to Afrobeats, Jubed exploded in 2025 with the viral interactive hit "Ruwa." The track sparked dance challenges, gained co-signs from Sarkodie and Nana Ama McBrown, and led to a remix featuring Yemi Alade, Oxlade, and Prince MK Baagi. His storytelling and rhythmic innovation make him a strong contender to represent northern sounds on bigger stages in 2026.

6. Gonaboy

A gritty hip-hop force blending highlife, drill, and street narratives, Gonaboy cemented his rise with 2025's "Same Timbs" (peaking at No. 2 on Ghana's Shazam chart and charting for over 100 days). Featured in Shazam Fast Forward 2026 and Apple Music's Rap Life Radio, his earlier anthems like "Abele" and "Hustlers Mantra" highlight resilience and lived experience. With a unique African-rooted hip-hop identity, he's set for global breakout moments.

7. Lalid

A versatile hip-hop talent known for bouncy beats, bold lyricism, and high-energy delivery, Lalid hit big in 2025 with viral chart-topper "The Matter" (remixed with Medikal). Tracks like "Top Speed" showcase his fusion of Afrobeats, trap, and Ghanaian bounce. Starting his mainstream journey in 2018, his rapid rise and storytelling make 2026 a year for bigger projects and wider recognition.

8.Sekyerewaa

As Ghana's music scene charges into 2026 with unstoppable momentum, led by trailblazers like AratheJay, Mellissa, Rcee, Annabel Rose, Jubed, Gonaboy, and Lalid, one underground gem is buzzing for inclusion: S3kyerewaa (pronounced S3-Chir3-waa), also styled as Sekyerewaa. Hailing from Takoradi in Ghana's Western Region, this emerging neo-soul/afro-soul singer-songwriter is capturing hearts with her soulful vocals, introspective lyrics, and authentic sto

9.Amewuga

A prominent Ghanaian hiplife/hip-hop artist known for his raw, street-oriented lyrics, energetic delivery, and fusion of hiplife with modern trap. He's from the Sefwi area (Western North Region) and has built a strong following with tracks emphasizing hustle, culture, and resilience.

10.Nemisis loso

A Takoradi-based rapper and musician from the Western Region (Ghana), signed/under the influence of WestJam Entertainment (linked to AMG Kofi Jam). Known for his award-winning status early on, blending rap with highlife/Afrobeats elements, and strong local pride.Featured collaborations: "World Cup" ft. Kofi Kinaata (a major mentor he calls his "big brother" for guidance and support), "Pain Killer," "We Be Tadi" (multi-feature track), "One Side," "Peer Pressure," "Premier League," and "Westside" (2024 single).