'Words directed at a child carry lasting weight' - Fella Makafui acts on inappropriate comment

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:27 - 20 January 2026
Fella Makafui speaks out after an inappropriate social media comment about her child, revealing the emotional impact and confirming the matter has been reported.
Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has issued a strong public statement condemning a disturbing comment made about her five-year-old child on social media, describing the incident as deeply traumatic and unacceptable.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the actress revealed that an individual identified on Twitter as Ghatu made an inappropriate remark under a video she had shared of her child.

According to Fella Makafui, the comment crossed a critical line and subjected her child to language no minor should ever be exposed to.

“As a mother, this experience has shaken me deeply,” she said, noting that the incident caused her emotional distress, anxiety and sleepless nights.

She stressed that no parent should have to see their child spoken about or perceived in such a manner.

Although the individual has since issued an apology, Fella Makafui stated that the apology alone does not erase the seriousness of the comment or the emotional toll it has taken on her family.

“Words directed at a child carry lasting weight, and the harm cannot simply be undone,” she emphasised.

The actress further disclosed that the matter has been formally reported and is now being handled by her legal team.

She made it clear that she will not engage in online arguments or social media exchanges over the issue, stating that the situation has moved beyond online discourse.

“This is about the protection, dignity and safety of a child,” she added. Fella Makafui expressed gratitude to members of the public who have shown concern, support and solidarity since the incident became public.

She noted that her primary focus remains safeguarding her child’s peace and innocence.

The incident has sparked renewed conversations online about child protection, responsible social media use and the need to hold individuals accountable for harmful online behaviour, especially when minors are involved.

