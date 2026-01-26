Ebo Noah recounts life in police cells after arrest over failed doomsday prophecy

Self-styled prophet Ebo Noah has recounted his three-week stay in police custody following his arrest over a failed doomsday prophecy. Speaking during a TikTok livestream, he described the experience as difficult yet memorable. The controversial preacher, who had predicted a catastrophic flood on Christmas Day 2025, is currently on bail and will return to court in March 2026 to face charges of publishing false news intended to cause fear and panic.

During a TikTok livestream, the self-proclaimed prophet reflected on his detention, describing the experience as physically demanding but strangely memorable. He remarked: “Being in cells for three weeks was not easy. It was fun though. In the morning you sit like a monkey, that’s the term there, and at night you sleep like a fish.”

Ebo Noah was picked up by the Special Cyber Vetting Team of the Ghana Police Service on 31 December 2025. He later regained his freedom on 15 January 2026 after being granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000, supported by two sureties. One of the sureties is required to present verifiable security, either in the form of landed property or a motor vehicle.

The matter has since been adjourned, with the court scheduling the next hearing for 18 March 2026.

The preacher is facing a charge of publishing false information with the intention of causing fear and panic. This stems from his widely publicised claim that the world would be destroyed by a divine flood on 25 December 2025.

In granting bail, the court issued a stern warning that all conditions must be strictly adhered to, cautioning that any violation could lead to an immediate withdrawal of his bail.

Both the prosecution and defence have been given additional time to prepare ahead of the next court date.

Before his arrest, Ebo Noah had attracted public attention after erecting a structure he described as an “ark” at his home, which he claimed would preserve humanity from an impending apocalypse. When the foretold catastrophe failed to materialise, he later asserted that his prayers had delayed the divine judgement.