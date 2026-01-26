Advertisement

Ebo Noah recounts life in police cells after arrest over failed doomsday prophecy

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:49 - 26 January 2026
Ebo Noah
Self-styled prophet Ebo Noah has recounted his three-week stay in police custody following his arrest over a failed doomsday prophecy. Speaking during a TikTok livestream, he described the experience as difficult yet memorable. The controversial preacher, who had predicted a catastrophic flood on Christmas Day 2025, is currently on bail and will return to court in March 2026 to face charges of publishing false news intended to cause fear and panic.
Advertisement

Evans Eshun, the controversial preacher better known as Ebo Noah, has opened up about his time in police custody following his recent brush with the law.

Advertisement

During a TikTok livestream, the self-proclaimed prophet reflected on his detention, describing the experience as physically demanding but strangely memorable. He remarked: “Being in cells for three weeks was not easy. It was fun though. In the morning you sit like a monkey, that’s the term there, and at night you sleep like a fish.”

Ebo Noah

READ MORE: Court releases Abu Trica, two others in alleged $8M romance scam case

Ebo Noah was picked up by the Special Cyber Vetting Team of the Ghana Police Service on 31 December 2025. He later regained his freedom on 15 January 2026 after being granted bail in the sum of GH¢100,000, supported by two sureties. One of the sureties is required to present verifiable security, either in the form of landed property or a motor vehicle.

Advertisement

The matter has since been adjourned, with the court scheduling the next hearing for 18 March 2026.

READ MORE: Faustina Fosu, sister of late Daddy Lumba, mourns as son passes away

The preacher is facing a charge of publishing false information with the intention of causing fear and panic. This stems from his widely publicised claim that the world would be destroyed by a divine flood on 25 December 2025.

In granting bail, the court issued a stern warning that all conditions must be strictly adhered to, cautioning that any violation could lead to an immediate withdrawal of his bail.

Ebo Noah
Advertisement

Both the prosecution and defence have been given additional time to prepare ahead of the next court date.

READ ALSO: Court document suggests Daddy Lumba died without registered will

Before his arrest, Ebo Noah had attracted public attention after erecting a structure he described as an “ark” at his home, which he claimed would preserve humanity from an impending apocalypse. When the foretold catastrophe failed to materialise, he later asserted that his prayers had delayed the divine judgement.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: From Vice President to Comeback Contender in NPP’s 2026 Primaries
News
26.01.2026
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: From Vice President to Comeback Contender in NPP’s 2026 Primaries
'I’m back home; My mother is actually Ghanaian'- Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana
Entertainment
26.01.2026
'I’m back home; My mother is actually Ghanaian'- Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana
10 Things Women Do That Make Men Go Silent in a Relationship
Lifestyle
26.01.2026
10 Things Women Do That Make Men Go Silent in a Relationship
NPP, NDC dragged to Supreme Court over delegate voting systems
News
26.01.2026
NPP, NDC dragged to Supreme Court over delegate voting systems
Black Queens will qualify for 2027 World Cup - Kim Lars
Sports
26.01.2026
Black Queens will qualify for 2027 World Cup - Kim Lars
Brazilian defender Dodô booked for unusual skill move in Pernambucano clash
Sports
26.01.2026
Brazilian defender Dodô booked for unusual skill move in Pernambucano clash