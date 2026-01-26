Court releases Abu Trica, two others in alleged $8M romance scam case

Legal activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has announced that Abu Trica and two other individuals have been discharged by the Gbese District Court. Tension briefly erupted in the courtroom after officers from NACOC allegedly attempted to rearrest the suspects immediately following the ruling, a move that reportedly angered the presiding judge.

Sharing an update shortly after proceedings concluded, Barker-Vormawor described dramatic scenes that followed the ruling. “I’ve just left the Gbese District Court. Abu Trica and two others have been discharged. NACOC attempted to rearrest them right inside the courtroom, which deeply offended the judge,” he wrote.

He explained that the attempted rearrest occurred almost immediately after the court delivered its decision, briefly heightening tension among those present.

Meanwhile, earlier comments from the lead defence lawyer shed light on the legal path the case has taken so far. He noted that the court had already resolved a preliminary issue concerning jurisdiction, an argument raised after his client was refused bail at his initial appearance.

“The objection centred on which court had the authority to hear the application, based on territorial jurisdiction,” the lawyer explained. “The court ruled that it was properly constituted to handle the matter and therefore struck out the objection.”

He stressed that the proceedings have not yet reached the point where the substance of the extradition request will be assessed.

Abu Trica, identified in court as Kumi, was arrested on 11 December 2025 during a coordinated operation involving Ghanaian security agencies and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities allege that he played a leading role in an online romance scam that targeted elderly individuals in the United States, resulting in losses running into millions of dollars.

Court filings further indicate that a federal grand jury in Ohio’s Northern District has indicted him on multiple counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors allege that he orchestrated the fraudulent operation and subsequently laundered the proceeds.