Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (19 to 23 January)

This week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse highlights the biggest entertainment stories that dominated Ghana between 19 and 23 January 2026. From Kwesi Arthur’s explosive fallout with Ground Up Chale and Shatta Wale’s GH₵100 million defamation lawsuit against Blakk Rasta, to fresh legal twists surrounding Daddy Lumba’s estate and emotional revelations from Kwaku Manu about Funny Face, these were the stories that captured national attention.

It was another eventful week in Ghana’s entertainment scene, packed with legal battles, emotional revelations and estate disputes involving some of the country’s biggest names. If you missed the headlines, here’s a curated round-up of the five stories that had everyone talking between 19 and 23 January 2026.

1. Kwesi Arthur vs Ground Up Chale

Rapper Kwesi Arthur dominated conversations online after accusing his former label, Ground Up Chale, of extortion, threats and deliberately frustrating his independent music releases. Several celebrities publicly threw their weight behind the artiste, while others called for calm as leaked emails and a legal response from the label complicated the narrative.

2. Shatta Wale Sues Blakk Rasta for GH₵100 Million Over Defamation Claims

Dancehall star Shatta Wale made a bold legal move by filing a defamation lawsuit against broadcaster Blakk Rasta. The musician is seeking GH₵100 million in damages, alleging that comments made against him were damaging to his reputation. The lawsuit has reignited debates about freedom of expression and responsibility in Ghana’s media space.

Blakk Rasta and shatta Wale

3. Court Documents Suggest Daddy Lumba Died Without a Registered Will

Fresh filings from the High Court in Accra suggested that late highlife legend Daddy Lumba may have died without a registered will. A registry search reportedly found no record of a Last Will and Testament, raising the possibility that his multimillion-cedi estate will be distributed under Ghana’s intestate succession laws.

MUST READ: Court document suggests Daddy Lumba died without registered will

4.Ekow Black granted GH¢30,000 bail over alleged assault on girlfriend

Social media personality Ekow Black, born Christford Affadu Danful, has been granted bail of GH₵30,000 by the Adabraka District Court after being charged with alleged domestic abuse and related offences. The case follows the circulation of a viral video purportedly showing the influencer assaulting a woman. Police are also investigating claims that he threatened to release intimate images of the complainant. The matter has been adjourned to 10 February 2026 for further hearing.

5.Legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong passes away

Ghana’s gospel music community on Tuesday, January 20th, 2016, moured the loss of one of its most revered figures following the death of veteran musician Yaw Sarpong, founder and leader of the renowned Asomafo gospel group. Confirmation of his passing was given by his manager, Nana Poku Ashis, in an interview with MyJoyOnline. At the time of reporting, no official details had been released regarding the cause of death.

READ MORE: Legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong passes away

Yaw Sarpong