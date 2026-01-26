Advertisement

Abu Trica re-arrested after state withdrew charges

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 15:15 - 26 January 2026
Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, has been re-arrested by the Narcotics Control Commission shortly after being discharged by the Gbese District Court. His rearrest follows the withdrawal of charges in an extradition case linked to alleged involvement in a multi-million-dollar online romance scam targeting elderly victims in the United States.
Ghanaian high-profile figure Frederick Kumi, better known as Abu Trica, has once again been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), despite his earlier discharge alongside his co-accused by the Gbese District Court.

The latest development comes after his lawyer, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, revealed on Monday, 26 January 2026, that NACOC officers had attempted to detain Abu Trica inside the courtroom itself, an action said to have irritated the presiding magistrate. Shortly afterwards, the prosecution formally withdrew all charges, leading to the court discharging the accused persons.

However, Abu Trica’s freedom was short-lived. A member of his legal team later confirmed to journalists that he had been picked up again and transported to NACOC’s headquarters.

Abu Trica
The lawyer explained,

They’ve been taken back to the Narcotics Headquarters. I’m yet to know why they are there, but I believe it’s for administrative purposes,

The case against Abu Trica and the other defendants was primarily aimed at establishing whether they should be extradited to the United States to stand trial.

Abu Trica was initially arrested on Thursday, 11 December 2025, by Ghanaian security agencies following a US indictment accusing him of involvement in a sophisticated online romance fraud scheme allegedly worth more than $8 million.

Court filings unsealed by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio claim that he was part of an organised criminal operation that preyed on elderly Americans from 2023 onwards. Prosecutors allege that the network exploited artificial intelligence tools to fabricate online personas, forming emotional relationships with unsuspecting victims via dating sites and social media platforms.

According to the indictment, victims were deceived into transferring money and valuables under fabricated scenarios such as medical crises, travel costs, and bogus investment ventures. Abu Trica is further accused of playing a role in distributing funds sent from Ohio to accomplices in Ghana and elsewhere.

He faces allegations including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to launder money, and a forfeiture claim linked to the proceeds of the alleged crimes.

