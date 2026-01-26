'I’m back home; My mother is actually Ghanaian'- Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana

American YouTube star and streamer IShowSpeed has sparked widespread online reaction after revealing during a livestream in Ghana that his mother is Ghanaian. The unexpected disclosure came amid his “Speed Does Africa” tour, adding a personal dimension to his visit as he continues to engage with fans, explore local culture and challenge stereotypes about the African continent.

While chatting casually with fans, he announced, “I’m back home—my mother is actually Ghanaian”.

The moment occurred during his ongoing African tour and quickly went viral, adding a surprising emotional twist to his typically frantic, high-octane content. A short clip of the livestream, shared on X by entertainment page @SIKAOFFICIAL1, racked up more than 22,000 views within hours.

In the footage, Speed is seen seated in a moving vehicle on a busy Ghanaian roadway, likely outside Accra. Palm-lined streets, passing cars and everyday local buildings fill the background. Dressed in a bright yellow Puma jersey, a possible nod to his well-known love for football, he beams at the camera, points excitedly, and repeats, “I’m back home,” before revealing his maternal connection to Ghana. The announcement sent his live chat into a frenzy and sparked widespread discussion online.

The streamer arrived in Ghana the previous night and has since been broadcasting his experiences across the country. His streams have featured spontaneous interactions with fans on the streets of Accra, visits to notable locations, and unscripted moments that reflect daily life.

IShowSpeed is currently touring the continent under the banner “Speed Does Africa.” Since the start of the trip, he has travelled through several African countries, immersing himself in local cultures and sharing authentic, everyday experiences with his global audience. The tour has drawn praise for challenging long-held stereotypes, showcasing modern cities, vibrant lifestyles, strong community bonds and the warmth of African hospitality.

Many viewers, particularly in the United States, have expressed surprise, admitting the streams have forced them to rethink outdated perceptions of Africa as unsafe or impoverished.

The tour began on 29 December in Angola, where Speed received an enthusiastic welcome that set the tone for the journey. Ghana marks his latest stop, with a packed schedule that includes public appearances and a supercar showcase at Independence Square.

Known worldwide for his explosive energy and massive online following, IShowSpeed’s time in Ghana continues to generate buzz, now made even more compelling by his newly revealed personal connection to the country.