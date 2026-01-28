Ground Up, Glen Boateng drag Kwesi Arthur to court, demand GH¢10m damages

Ground Up Chale and founder Glen Boateng drag Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur to the High Court, demanding GH¢10m in damages over alleged defamatory social media comments that sparked the #FreeKwesiArthur movement.

Music company Ground Up Chale and its founder, Glen Boateng, have filed a writ of summons at the High Court in Accra against Ghanaian musician Kwesi Arthur.

Kwesi Arthur is accused of libel, with Glen Boateng and his company seeking damages in excess of GH¢10 million over comments the artiste made in a social media post about a week ago.

According to the writ of summons filed on January 27, 2026, the plaintiffs are asking the court to declare a series of statements made by Kwesi Arthur as defamatory and libellous. They are also seeking an order compelling the removal of the posts, an injunction to restrain him from making further defamatory comments, and a public apology and retraction published with the same prominence as the original statements.

Kwesi Arthur

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media late Wednesday evening, January 21, 2026, Kwesi Arthur claimed he has had no affiliation with Ground Up Chale since the release of his debut album Son of Jacob in 2022. He alleged that despite this, the company continues to claim rights to his music catalogue and likeness.

The musician further claimed that he has received no financial returns from his music during the years he worked with Ground Up Chale and accused Glen Boateng of subjecting him to threats and manipulation. In the post, Kwesi Arthur alleged that Boateng is “living off my money and hard work”.

The most alarming part of the statement came when the artiste warned:

If anything happens to me, Glen Boateng and all team members of Ground Up Chale are responsible and should be held responsible.

He also accused Boateng of working “around the clock” to prevent him from releasing new music independently, adding that the situation has severely affected his mental health and overall wellbeing. Kwesi Arthur said he felt compelled to “publicly share the truth” for the safety of himself and his family.

The post quickly went viral on X, formerly Twitter, drawing widespread reactions from fans, industry players, and media organisations. Hashtags such as #FreeKwesiArthur, #KwesiArthur, #GroundUpChale, and #GlenBoateng trended in Ghana within hours, with supporters calling for transparency and highlighting alleged exploitation within artist label relationships.

As of press time, Ground Up Chale has not issued a public response to the allegations. The company, founded by Glen Boateng, played a key role in Kwesi Arthur’s rise to mainstream success and became a prominent force in Ghana’s hip-hop and Afrobeats scene in the late 2010s.

