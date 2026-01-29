'Unfortunately, I can't relate' - Diana Hamilton on Kwesi Arthur–Ground Up feud

Diana Hamilton has commented on the ongoing feud between rapper Kwesi Arthur and his former management, Ground Up Chale, stating that she cannot relate due to her decades-long, stable relationship with her own management team. In contrast, Kwesi Arthur has accused the label and its founder, Glen Boateng, of exploitation, threats, and restricting his musical independence.

Ghanaian gospel singer Diana Hamilton has weighed in on the highly publicised dispute between rapper Kwesi Arthur and his former management, Glen Boateng and Ground Up Chale, making it clear that the situation is far removed from her own experience in the music industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview on GHOne, which later circulated on X on 27 January 2026, Hamilton explained that she found it difficult to identify with the ongoing conflict. According to her, stability and long-term commitment have defined her career, largely due to the enduring relationship she has maintained with her management team.

She attributed this longevity to loyalty and clear principles, noting that she has worked with the same manager for nearly three decades. In addition, she revealed that her international management teams have remained consistent for about 15 years.

Kwesi Arthur and Glen Boateng

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reflecting on the philosophy that has guided her career, she said:

Unfortunately, I cannot relate, and I’ll tell you why I cannot relate. I’ve had the same management team for all these years. I’ve been with my manager for 27 years, and my management teams in Europe and worldwide have been with me for about 15 years as well. My manager, Uncle Charles, always says that once we put our signature to something, we must stick with it.

Hamilton further emphasised that clearly defined systems and structures within her team have played a crucial role in sustaining their professional relationship over the years. She added:

I know why I cannot relate. The systems and structures that have been put in place have worked so far, and I pray they continue to work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Platforms Where Content Creators and Streamers Make the Most Money

Her comments come against the backdrop of serious allegations made by Kwesi Arthur against his former management. In a strongly worded statement shared on social media late on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, the rapper asserted that he has not been associated with Ground Up Chale since the release of his debut album, Son of Jacob, in 2022. Despite this, he claimed the company continues to assert ownership over his music catalogue and personal image.

Kwesi Arthur further alleged that he did not receive any financial returns from his music during his time with the label. He accused Glen Boateng of intimidation and manipulation, alleging that Boateng was “living off my money and hard work.” The most disturbing aspect of his statement was a stark warning in which he declared:

Advertisement

Advertisement

If anything happens to me, Glen Boateng and all team members of Ground Up Chale are responsible and should be held responsible

The rapper also claimed that Boateng had been working “around the clock” to block him from releasing music independently. He said the prolonged dispute had taken a severe toll on his mental health and overall wellbeing, adding that he felt forced to “publicly share the truth” to protect both himself and his family.

The post rapidly gained traction on X, formerly known as Twitter, sparking intense debate across Ghana’s music industry. Within hours, hashtags including #FreeKwesiArthur, #KwesiArthur, #GroundUpChale and #GlenBoateng were trending nationwide, as fans and industry observers called for greater transparency and renewed scrutiny of artist–label relationships.