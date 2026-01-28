‘Avoid taking money from women’ – Slim Buster tells upcoming artistes
Ghanaian musician Slim Buster has urged emerging artists to exercise caution when accepting financial support from women, warning that such arrangements can carry serious personal and career-related consequences.
Speaking in an interview with Dr Shine on Hitz FM’s Usaywetin on Monday, January 26, the artiste addressed the financial pressures confronting many upcoming musicians and the growing temptation to depend on romantic partners to sustain their careers.
Slim Buster noted that limited financial resources often push young artistes to seek support from women, a practice he acknowledged as common within the industry.
However, he stressed that such support often comes with expectations that may later become problematic.
According to him, accepting financial help can create an implicit demand for long-term commitment, regardless of compatibility.
He cautioned,
When you allow a woman to support you financially, you must be prepared to stay with her, whether the relationship is healthy or not
He further warned that attempting to exit such arrangements can trigger negative fallout that may affect an artiste’s reputation and career progression.
Slim Buster added,
The moment you decide to walk away, it can turn destructive
His comments have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with users debating the financial realities facing emerging artistes, the complexities of mixing personal relationships with career support, and the broader need for stronger institutional backing within Ghana’s music industry to nurture young talent.