Champions League Showdowns: Fixtures and Predictions

Get all the latest Champions League previews, predictions, and key match insights as 36 teams battle for the Round of 16 on the final league day.

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League group stage reaches its dramatic conclusion on Wednesday, with 18 simultaneous fixtures set to determine the fate of several teams. Only six of the 36 clubs have secured their positions in the Round of 16, leaving six more spots to contest and another eight clubs facing the heartbreak of elimination. With so much at stake, the final gameweek promises chaos, excitement, and high drama.

Ajax vs Olympiacos

Ajax have recovered from a difficult campaign with consecutive wins that put them in contention despite their -12 goal difference, the second-worst in the group. Olympiacos, also on a two-game winning streak, will arrive in Amsterdam confident of claiming a playoff spot. The clash promises to be tight, with both sides needing victory to secure their ambitions.

Prediction: Ajax 1–2 Olympiacos

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty

Arsenal edge Chelsea in a 5-Goal thriller EFL Cup semi-final first leg | IMAGO

Arsenal are on the verge of completing a perfect league phase record, having won all seven games, including victories over Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, and Inter. Hosting Kairat Almaty, the Gunners are expected to cap their campaign with another routine win, while the visitors aim to enjoy the experience and gain exposure on the European stage.

Prediction: Arsenal 3–0 Kairat

Athletic Club vs Sporting CP

Atletico de Madrid's forward Fernando Torres heads the ball during the Spanish league football match against Athletic Club Bilbao May 21, 2017

Both Athletic Club and Sporting CP enter the final day with playoff hopes intact. Sporting, level on points with eighth-place Chelsea thanks to Luis Suárez’s late winner against PSG, require a win to keep their top-eight ambitions alive. Athletic, after a slow start, have climbed to 23rd with recent positive results, making this an evenly poised encounter.

Prediction: Athletic Club 1–1 Sporting CP

Atlético Madrid vs Bodø/Glimt

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

Bodø/Glimt’s maiden The Champions League campaign has seen ups and downs, including a notable win over Manchester City. They must now produce a remarkable performance to upset Atlético Madrid in Spain. The hosts, strong at home, are expected to assert control and secure the points needed to advance.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 3–1 Bodø/Glimt

Barcelona 4–0 Copenhagen

Tension at Barcelona as two top players clash

Barcelona have been imperious under Hansi Flick after a mixed start to the season. Copenhagen, needing a near-miracle to qualify, face an uphill battle in Catalonia. With Barcelona still chasing automatic qualification, the hosts are expected to dominate proceedings.

Prediction: Barcelona 4–0 Copenhagen

Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal

Santi Cazorla scored both goals for Villarreal in their 2-2 draw with Real Madrid

Villarreal, already eliminated after six league phase losses, visit Leverkusen looking to salvage pride. The Yellow Submarine have struggled in Europe despite decent domestic form, while Leverkusen aim to secure a win to guarantee playoff qualification.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2–1 Villarreal

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid after tensions with Mbappe and Bellingham

José Mourinho faces Real Madrid for the first time since 2003. Benfica, desperate for a result, host a Madrid side seeking to finish strongly. A win for Los Blancos should secure automatic progression, while the Portuguese team needs all three points to remain in contention.

Prediction: Benfica 0–2 Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund vs Inter

Inter

Both teams enter the final day as outsiders for top-eight qualification but are assured of playoff involvement. Dortmund, recovering from recent defeats, host an Inter side also struggling for consistency. This encounter could be decisive for the playoff seeding.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1–2 Inter

Club Brugge vs Marseille

West Ham United's French midfielder Dimitri Payet is reported to be the top January transfer target for Marseille coach Rudi Garcia

Club Brugge, following a strong 4–1 win over Kairat, remain in contention, while Marseille hope to build momentum after their win over Lens. This high-scoring, competitive fixture could determine who progresses, with both sides capable of claiming the win.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2–3 Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham

Tottenham

Frankfurt, with little to play for, hosts a Spurs team aiming to secure a spot in the Round of 16. Tottenham have taken advantage of a favourable group schedule, and their experience should give them the edge over a struggling Frankfurt side.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 1–2 Tottenham

Liverpool vs Qarabağ

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team's second goal after scoring off the rebound of a missed penalty during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth Image credit: Getty Images

Liverpool, fourth in the table, face the competition’s surprise package, Qarabağ. The Reds must navigate a tricky encounter at Anfield, where Qarabağ have shown resilience. A narrow home win is expected to maintain Liverpool’s strong position.

Prediction: Liverpool 2–1 Qarabağ

Manchester City vs Galatasaray

UCL: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund - Preview, Key Stats, Line-Ups & Prediction

City, aiming to avoid extra playoff matches, welcome Galatasaray. With key players returning, Pep Guardiola’s side must secure a win and hope results elsewhere favour them to guarantee automatic progression.

Prediction: Manchester City 2–1 Galatasaray

Monaco vs Juventus

Monaco's Valere Germain (R) celebrates with teammate Radamel Falcao after scoring a goal during their UEFA Champions League Group E match against CSKA Moscow, at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, on November 2, 2016

Monaco, on a poor run, face an in-form Juventus side that recently thrashed Napoli 3–0. Juve have an outside chance of top-eight qualification, while Monaco look to halt their slide in a crucial fixture.

Prediction: Monaco 0–2 Juventus

Napoli vs Chelsea

Chelsea star Cole Palmer

Napoli, dealing with a depleted squad, host Chelsea. Both teams are fighting to keep their Champions League dreams alive, with a draw likely to favour Chelsea’s progression.

Prediction: Napoli 1–1 Chelsea

Pafos vs Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague

Pafos, on six points, face winless Slavia Prague. A home victory could see the Cypriots maintain a faint hope of advancing, while Slavia aim to end their campaign on a positive note.

Prediction: Pafos 1–0 Slavia Prague

PSV vs Bayern Munich

Getty Images Image caption, Bayern Munich remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga after 11 matches

PSV host a Bayern Munich side with little at stake in terms of placement. The Dutch side aim to secure second place for knockout-stage benefits, while Bayern may rotate their squad, making this a potential high-scoring draw.

Prediction: PSV 2–2 Bayern Munich

PSG vs Newcastle

Desire Doué (PSG)

PSG, the defending champions, welcome Newcastle, who are chasing a playoff spot. Both teams are capable of winning, but the hosts’ experience and quality give them the edge in a tightly contested match.

Prediction: PSG 2–1 Newcastle

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Atalanta

On-loan Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny believes Roma have nothing to panic about when they face a Napoli side still reeling from a shock 2-0 home defeat to Atalanta

Atalanta, needing points to secure a top-eight finish, face a Union side struggling at home. La Dea’s recent road form suggests they are favourites, with a draw likely insufficient for the hosts to make the playoffs.