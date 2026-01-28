7 PAOK fans killed in brutal bus crash while travelling to Europa League match
Seven supporters of Greek football club PAOK Salonika have died following a tragic minibus accident in Romania while travelling to attend a Europa League fixture against Lyon, Greek authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the incident as devastating, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life.
He assured the public that the Greek government, working closely with the country’s embassy, is coordinating with Romanian authorities to provide assistance to those affected.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said,
Deeply shaken, I was informed of the tragic accident in Romania that cost the lives of seven young compatriots
The Greek government and our embassy are in close coordination with the local authorities, providing every possible form of support.
Mitsotakis added,
In these difficult moments, together with all Greeks, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the victims and to the PAOK community
We all share the hope that the injured will recover quickly. Our thoughts are with them.
PAOK confirmed it has been in constant communication with government officials, coordinating support for the families of the victims and injured supporters. The club has also dispatched representatives to Romania to assist on the ground.
PAOK president Ivan Savvidis described the incident as a profound loss, expressing grief over the deaths of the young supporters who were travelling to support the club.
Savvidis said, adding that,
It is an unspeakable tragedy. I am devastated by the unjust loss of young people, fans of our beloved team, who travelled to stand by our PAOK.
Savvidis said,
I mourn with the families and millions of our compatriots
Messages of solidarity and condolences also poured in from supporters’ groups of rival Greek clubs, including Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, Aris, and others, highlighting unity within the Greek football community during the period of mourning.
Despite the tragedy, the Europa League match in France is still scheduled to take place on Thursday. Lyon confirmed that it would honour the victims, stating that a tribute would be observed during the match at Groupama Stadium and extending its "sincere condolences" to PAOK and the families affected.
