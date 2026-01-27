Advertisement

Sepp Blatter calls for boycott of USA matches at 2026 World Cup over Trump harsh policies

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:17 - 27 January 2026
FIFA President Sepp Blatter stands on stage during the opening ceremony of the FIFA Congress in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday. Blatter doesn’t seem bothered by the scandals he had faced during his tenure as president. (Nelson Almeida / AFP/Getty Images)
Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter urges fans to boycott 2026 World Cup matches in the USA, citing concerns over Donald Trump’s policies and global political tensions.
FIFA president Sepp Blatter has urged football fans to boycott matches scheduled to be played in the United States during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing opposition to former US president Donald Trump and what he describes as the country’s domestic and foreign policies.

The United States is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, but its role has attracted growing criticism over issues such as trade tariffs, threats to annex Greenland, and hardline immigration policies.

These developments have sparked debate about whether the country is a suitable host for football’s most inclusive global tournament.

Reports have also emerged that UEFA officials have informally discussed the possibility of using football as a platform to protest should the US pursue any attempt to forcibly take control of Greenland.

In addition, several politicians and civil society activists worldwide have questioned the appropriateness of staging World Cup matches in the US under the current political climate.

Blatter has now added his voice to the debate, openly encouraging fans to avoid attending games in the United States. He endorsed comments made by Swiss lawyer and anti-corruption expert Mark Pieth, who has publicly supported a boycott of the tournament’s US-hosted matches.

Blatter wrote in a post on X,

I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup
Speaking to Swiss newspaper Der Bund, Pieth warned that travelling fans could face serious difficulties in the US if they fall foul of local authorities.

He suggested that supporters would be better off watching the tournament from home rather than risking unpleasant experiences abroad.

Pieth said,

Taking everything into account, there is only one piece of advice for fans: stay away from the USA

You’ll probably see the matches better on television anyway. Fans should be prepared for the possibility that, if they do not satisfy officials on arrival, they could be placed on the next flight home—if they’re lucky.
Current FIFA president Gianni Infantino has dismissed the calls for a boycott. Responding to Blatter’s comments on Monday, Infantino expressed confidence that supporters would still travel to the US in large numbers for the tournament.

Infantino said,

People want to go, and they will go and celebrate together. Football is always about coming together and celebrating.

Blatter, who led FIFA for nearly two decades, was forced to step down in 2015 following corruption allegations. However, he was acquitted of wrongdoing by a Swiss appeals court in 2022.

