Advertisement

Chaos at Camp Nou as heavy rain floods stands during Barcelona vs Oviedo clash [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 07:42 - 26 January 2026
Camp Nou chaos as heavy rain floods stands during Barcelona vs Oviedo clash [Video] | Pol Ballus//Alfredo Martinez
Camp Nou suffered flooding during Barcelona’s home match against Real Oviedo as heavy rain drenched fans and media, exposing shortcomings in the newly renovated stadium.
Advertisement

Barcelona’s long-awaited return to the Camp Nou in 2026 took an unexpected turn as severe weather upstaged events on the pitch during their home clash with Real Oviedo.

Advertisement

The match, billed as a symbolic homecoming after more than a month on the road, was overshadowed by torrential rain that swept across the city in the second half.

The downpour exposed clear shortcomings in the newly renovated stadium, with several sections left uncovered and vulnerable to the elements.

MUST READ: 17 teams banned or disqualified as Senegal’s AFCON title 'could be stripped' after walk-off

Supporters, media personnel, and even VIP guests were visibly affected.

Advertisement

Fans scrambled to avoid pooling water in the stands, while journalists struggled to shield cameras and laptops as rainwater poured from parts of the stadium roof.

In a striking scene, Barcelona president Joan Laporta was seen soaked in the stands, underscoring the scale of the disruption.

READ ALSO: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'urged to leave' by Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa amid struggles in Spain

Rare images circulating online showed water streaming through the structure, flooded seating areas, and spectators using jackets and umbrellas for protection.

Advertisement

For a stadium that has only recently reopened and welcomed close to 45,000 fans, the scenes sparked widespread surprise and criticism.

Many supporters opted to leave before full time, unable to endure the conditions without adequate cover.

The incident served as a sobering reminder that, despite its modernization, the Camp Nou redevelopment remains incomplete.

Video

Advertisement

READ MORE: Walking Off the Pitch: Legal and regulatory implications of Senegal’s AFCON 2025 final protest

After eight consecutive away matches, including fixtures played at neutral venues in Saudi Arabia and more than 40 days without a home game, Barcelona’s return was meant to be celebratory.

Instead, it became an uncomfortable demonstration of the stadium’s unfinished state, with flooding in the stands drawing more attention than the football itself.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: From Vice President to Comeback Contender in NPP’s 2026 Primaries
News
26.01.2026
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia: From Vice President to Comeback Contender in NPP’s 2026 Primaries
'I’m back home; My mother is actually Ghanaian'- Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana
Entertainment
26.01.2026
'I’m back home; My mother is actually Ghanaian'- Ishowspeed reveals during his livestream in Ghana
10 Things Women Do That Make Men Go Silent in a Relationship
Lifestyle
26.01.2026
10 Things Women Do That Make Men Go Silent in a Relationship
NPP, NDC dragged to Supreme Court over delegate voting systems
News
26.01.2026
NPP, NDC dragged to Supreme Court over delegate voting systems
Black Queens will qualify for 2027 World Cup - Kim Lars
Sports
26.01.2026
Black Queens will qualify for 2027 World Cup - Kim Lars
Brazilian defender Dodô booked for unusual skill move in Pernambucano clash
Sports
26.01.2026
Brazilian defender Dodô booked for unusual skill move in Pernambucano clash