Chaos at Camp Nou as heavy rain floods stands during Barcelona vs Oviedo clash [Video]

Camp Nou suffered flooding during Barcelona’s home match against Real Oviedo as heavy rain drenched fans and media, exposing shortcomings in the newly renovated stadium.

Barcelona’s long-awaited return to the Camp Nou in 2026 took an unexpected turn as severe weather upstaged events on the pitch during their home clash with Real Oviedo.

The match, billed as a symbolic homecoming after more than a month on the road, was overshadowed by torrential rain that swept across the city in the second half.

The downpour exposed clear shortcomings in the newly renovated stadium, with several sections left uncovered and vulnerable to the elements.

Supporters, media personnel, and even VIP guests were visibly affected.

Fans scrambled to avoid pooling water in the stands, while journalists struggled to shield cameras and laptops as rainwater poured from parts of the stadium roof.

In a striking scene, Barcelona president Joan Laporta was seen soaked in the stands, underscoring the scale of the disruption.

Así han acabado las posiciones de comentaristas tras la tormenta En el Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/mdjbZfxqRq — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) January 25, 2026

Rare images circulating online showed water streaming through the structure, flooded seating areas, and spectators using jackets and umbrellas for protection.

For a stadium that has only recently reopened and welcomed close to 45,000 fans, the scenes sparked widespread surprise and criticism.

Many supporters opted to leave before full time, unable to endure the conditions without adequate cover.

The incident served as a sobering reminder that, despite its modernization, the Camp Nou redevelopment remains incomplete.

⛈️ ¡LA QUE ESTÁ CAYENDO EN EL CAMP NOU!



🏟️ Así están las tribunas de prensa del estadio



🎥 @HelenaCondis pic.twitter.com/GdJctFzYyl — Tiempo de Juego (@tjcope) January 25, 2026

After eight consecutive away matches, including fixtures played at neutral venues in Saudi Arabia and more than 40 days without a home game, Barcelona’s return was meant to be celebratory.