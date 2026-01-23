Trent Alexander-Arnold 'urged to leave' by Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa amid struggles in Spain

Real Madrid’s Alvaro Arbeloa reportedly tells Trent Alexander-Arnold to seek a new club amid struggles and limited game time in LaLiga this season.

Real Madrid’s new manager, Alvaro Arbeloa, has reportedly advised Trent Alexander-Arnold to consider leaving the club this summer, according to reports from Daily Mail and El Nacional.

The English right-back has endured a challenging start to life in Madrid after joining the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his Liverpool contract just six months ago.

Adaptation to LaLiga has been hindered by persistent injuries, leaving him with only 11 appearances across all competitions, a single assist, and no goals this season.

While former manager Xabi Alonso had publicly backed Alexander-Arnold, describing him as a “top player,” El Nacional claims the defender now has “no future” under Arbeloa. The pair reportedly held a frank discussion this week, coinciding with Alexander-Arnold’s ongoing recovery from a muscle injury.

Arbeloa, who was appointed following Alonso’s dismissal just a few weeks ago, is said to have encouraged the 27-year-old to move on “for his own good.”

The new manager cited poor defensive work rate and limited attacking contribution as key reasons why Alexander-Arnold has fallen out of favor in the squad.

Alexander-Arnold is expected to return from injury in February but will face competition for his spot from club captain Dani Carvajal, who currently holds the starting right-back position.

Arbeloa’s tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu has had a mixed start. He took charge following Madrid’s Super Cup defeat to Barcelona on January 11, suffering an opening defeat against LaLiga 2 side Albacete before bouncing back with consecutive wins, including a 6-1 thrashing of Monaco in the Champions League.

The former Liverpool defender has also been credited with restoring stability in the squad, which reportedly experienced internal tensions under Alonso.

Spanish media reported that up to five players, including Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr., were unhappy with Alonso’s management style. Vinicius, in particular, had been visibly frustrated after being substituted during El Clasico in October.

According to Cadena SER, Arbeloa has been described as “direct and approachable,” providing clarity and restoring confidence within the dressing room ahead of upcoming fixtures.