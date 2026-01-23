Senegal players celebrating after beating Morocco 1-0 to win the Africa Cup of Nations final match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat…on Sunday. Photo: AFP

17 teams banned or disqualified as Senegal’s AFCON title 'could be stripped' after walk-off

Discover 17 teams that have been banned or disqualified from major football tournaments, as Senegal’s AFCON 2026 title faces possible review after a controversial final.

Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2026 triumph has been overshadowed by controversy, with growing speculation that the Lions of Teranga could face sanctions, including the unprecedented possibility of having their title revoked.

The victory over hosts Morocco in the final was meant to be a historic moment for Senegalese football, but it quickly became the center of debate and scrutiny due to the events in the dying minutes of the match.

The Controversy in the AFCON Final

The final descended into chaos after Senegalese players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest during the closing moments. The incident was triggered by a highly contentious penalty decision awarded to Morocco while the score was still level. Senegal’s walk-off lasted nearly 20 minutes, after which the players returned to the field—but the drama continued when Brahim Díaz missed the decisive spot-kick.

This extraordinary sequence of events has prompted discussions over potential disciplinary measures from the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF). While CAF has yet to issue a final ruling, football history shows that teams can face severe consequences for actions that violate tournament rules, ethics, or fair play standards.

Misconduct, political interference, fielding ineligible players, match-fixing, and crowd disturbances have all previously led to bans or disqualifications at both club and international levels. Senegal’s situation, though unprecedented in AFCON finals history, is not without precedent in global football.

Historical Examples of Teams Banned or Disqualified

According to FourFourTwo, the following 17 teams have faced bans or disqualification from major competitions, highlighting the various reasons football authorities have acted over the years.

1. All English Clubs (UEFA Competitions, 1985–1991)

The Heysel Stadium disaster in 1985, during the European Cup final between Liverpool and Juventus, resulted in the deaths of 39 people. UEFA responded by imposing a ban on all English clubs from European competition, which lasted six years, marking one of the most significant sanctions in football history. This ban underscored the governing body’s willingness to act decisively in response to crowd violence.

2. Barnsley (FA Cup, 2023)

Barnsley were expelled from the FA Cup after fielding an ineligible player, striker Aiden Marsh, in a first-round replay against Horsham. Marsh was on loan during the original tie, rendering him ineligible. This example demonstrates how even minor administrative errors regarding player eligibility can result in severe consequences.

3. Beşiktaş (UEFA Competitions, 2013–2014)

The Turkish giants were banned for one year from European competition after being implicated in a match-fixing scandal, highlighting the strict stance UEFA takes against manipulation of match outcomes.

4. Chile (World Cup, 1994)

Chile was barred from the 1994 World Cup following the “Maracanazo” incident during the 1990 qualifiers. Goalkeeper Roberto Rojas faked an injury after claiming to be hit by a flare to abandon a match against Brazil. The incident was later exposed as deliberate, resulting in a lifetime ban for Rojas and Chile’s disqualification.

5. Fenerbahçe (UEFA Competitions, 2013–2015)

Also involved in Turkey’s match-fixing scandal, Fenerbahçe was suspended for two years from European competition, demonstrating UEFA’s consistent punishment for integrity violations.

6. Germany (World Cup, 1950)

Excluded from the first post-World War II World Cup due to the geopolitical consequences of WWII, this case highlights that political circumstances can impact eligibility for international tournaments.

7. Japan (World Cup, 1950)

Similarly barred for political reasons, Japan was excluded from the 1950 World Cup, emphasizing how global events beyond football can influence participation.

8. Greenwich Borough (FA Cup, 2000 & 2004)

The non-league club, where Ian Wright began his career, was disqualified twice for repeatedly fielding ineligible players. These repeated infractions show that administrative negligence can have long-term consequences.

9. Ismaily SC (CAF Champions League, 2018)

The Egyptian side was expelled after crowd disturbances during a match against Tunisia’s Club Africain, forcing officials to abandon the fixture. This incident illustrates that clubs can be held responsible for fan misconduct.

10. Juventus (UEFA Competitions, 2023–2024)

Juventus was banned from the Europa League after violating Financial Fair Play rules, adding to the club’s history of disciplinary issues, including the infamous 2006 Serie A relegation due to match-fixing.

11. Mexico (International Football, 1988–1990)

The Mexico U-20 team fielded four ineligible players, resulting in a two-year suspension that forced the senior team to miss the 1990 World Cup. This case underlines FIFA’s strict regulations regarding player eligibility at all levels.

12. Nigeria (International Football, 2014)

Suspended briefly due to government interference, Nigeria’s case demonstrates that external influence in football governance is strictly prohibited by FIFA.

13. FK Pobeda (UEFA Competitions, 2009–2017)

The North Macedonian club received an eight-year ban after irregular betting activity was discovered, one of the longest suspensions in UEFA history.

14. Real Madrid (Copa del Rey, 2015)

Disqualified for fielding Denis Cheryshev, who was serving a suspension while on loan at Villarreal. This highlights that even elite clubs are not immune to strict administrative enforcement.

15. Russia (FIFA & UEFA Competitions, 2022–Present)

Suspended due to the invasion of Ukraine, affecting both national teams and clubs, showing how geopolitical actions can directly impact football eligibility.

16. South Africa (International Football, 1961–1992)

Banned for 31 years under apartheid policies, one of the longest exclusions in football history, emphasizing how political and ethical violations can result in long-term sanctions.

17. Yugoslavia (International Football, 1992)

Expelled amid political turmoil and armed conflict, with Denmark replacing them at Euro 1992 and going on to win the tournament. This shows how unforeseen geopolitical crises can alter the competitive landscape of football.

Why Senegal Could Face Similar Action

Senegal’s walk-off in the 2026 AFCON final mirrors several historical incidents where teams faced sanctions for unsportsmanlike conduct or breaches of tournament rules. CAF may consider several factors in reviewing the case:

Walking off the pitch during a final disrupts tournament integrity and violates fair play regulations.

Delaying the match for nearly 20 minutes undermines the competition’s schedule and operational control.

Protests against referee decisions can be deemed as questioning the authority of match officials in a public and disruptive manner.

Potential reputational damage to CAF and AFCON, particularly when the event is broadcast globally.

Setting a precedent for future teams to engage in similar protest actions, which governing bodies aim to prevent.

CAF has a range of potential sanctions, from warnings, fines, and point deductions to the extreme measure of stripping Senegal of the AFCON title, though this is rare and would likely involve extensive deliberation.

Football history shows that governing bodies have consistently enforced rules to protect the integrity of the sport. From match-fixing scandals in Europe to political bans and crowd violence incidents in Africa, FIFA, UEFA, and CAF have taken decisive action to ensure fair competition.