CAF sanctions Algeria over AFCON chaos with heavy fines and player suspensions

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:48 - 22 January 2026
Nigeria's Raphael Onyedika and Algeria 'keeper Luca Zidane square up after Nigeria's 2-0 quarter-final win © Paul ELLIS / AFP
CAF has sanctioned Algeria with player suspensions and heavy fines following disciplinary breaches and crowd misconduct during AFCON 2025.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Committee has imposed a series of sanctions on Algeria, including match suspensions for players and significant financial penalties, following incidents during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

The decisions stem from disciplinary matters arising from Algeria’s AFCON match against Nigeria on 10 January 2026, which was reviewed by the CAF Disciplinary Board.

Player Suspensions

Goalkeeper Luca Zidane has been handed a two-match suspension for unsporting conduct. The ban will be served during the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign.

Defender Rafik Belghali has also been sanctioned with a four-match suspension for what CAF described as aggressive and intimidating behaviour toward the match referee at the conclusion of the game.

However, two of the four matches have been suspended, subject to a one-year probationary period beginning from the date of the ruling.

Financial Penalties on the Algerian FA

CAF further fined the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) a total of $100,000 for multiple breaches of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

A $5,000 fine was imposed after Algerian players received five yellow cards in a single match, a violation of Article 130(a).

An additional $25,000 fine was levied for the misconduct of players and officials after the final whistle, actions CAF ruled had brought the match into disrepute, in breach of Articles 82 and 83 of the Code.

Supporter-Related Offences

CAF also penalised the FAF for a series of supporter-related incidents:

  • $5,000 for the use of smoke devices

  • $5,000 for the throwing of objects

  • $10,000 for security failures, after supporters attempted to force their way through stadium barriers

  • $50,000 for offensive and abusive gestures toward match officials, including the display of banknotes

CAF described these actions as detrimental to match security and the integrity of the competition.

FAF to Appeal Decision

In response, the Algerian Football Federation confirmed it will immediately file an appeal in accordance with CAF regulations. The federation stated it would closely monitor the appeals process while reaffirming its commitment to defending Algerian football interests and respecting CAF’s official procedures.

CAF sanctions Algeria over AFCON chaos with heavy fines and player suspensions
