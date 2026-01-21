Barcelona’s firepower outshines defensive errors in Champions League win over Slavia Prague

Barcelona’s attacking quality ultimately outweighed their defensive shortcomings as the Catalan giants secured a 4–2 victory over Slavia Prague at the Fortuna Arena on UEFA Champions League Matchday Seven, extending the Czech side’s struggles against Spanish opposition in major European competition (D7, L7).

Played in freezing conditions of minus six degrees Celsius, the contest began at a frenetic pace. Slavia nearly struck early after a defensive lapse from Gerard Martín, with Tomáš Chorý firing narrowly over the crossbar.

Barcelona responded through Fermín López, who also went close, but it was the hosts who struck first. A corner caused chaos in the Barça box, and following a clever flick-on by Tomáš Holeš, Vasil Kušej bundled the ball home at the far post to end Slavia’s five-game Champions League goal drought.

Barcelona, however, were gifted an equaliser just before the break in dramatic fashion. Goalkeeper Joan García was caught out when Robert Lewandowski, attempting to defend a corner, inadvertently headed the ball into his own net, setting the stage for an open and tense second half.

The visitors came out with renewed intent after the restart. Pedri narrowly missed within the opening minute, Frenkie de Jong saw a goal ruled out for offside, and Raphinha wasted a promising opportunity as Barcelona pressed for control.

Concerns arose on the hour mark when Pedri appeared to suffer a hamstring issue, prompting Dani Olmo’s introduction. The substitution proved decisive. Moments after Staněk produced a full-stretch save to deny Lewandowski, Olmo made an instant impact, curling a superb right-footed effort into the top corner just three minutes after coming on.

Determined to atone for his earlier own goal, Lewandowski sealed the win with 20 minutes remaining, finishing from close range after meeting a driven cross from Marcus Rashford, completing Barcelona’s four-goal haul.