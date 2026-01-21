Ronaldo statue set on fire in bizarre video online as police attempt to hunt down vandal

Police in Madeira are searching for a suspect who set fire to a Cristiano Ronaldo statue outside the CR7 Museum and shared the shocking act on Instagram.

The suspect, described as a young man, filmed himself pouring a flammable liquid over the bronze statue of the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star before igniting it with a lighter outside the CR7 Museum in Funchal on Tuesday morning.

The video, which was later uploaded to the suspect’s Instagram account and followed by approximately 1,000 users, was accompanied by a cryptic caption reading, “This is God’s last warning.”

The 11-foot statue, positioned at the entrance of the museum celebrating Ronaldo’s career, stands in the Madeiran capital, which is also the Portuguese icon’s birthplace.

Footage from the incident shows the individual behaving erratically, dancing to rap music played through a portable speaker as flames spread across the sculpture. At one point, the fire nearly caught his own clothing, forcing him to step back.

Although the flames briefly engulfed the statue, they quickly subsided. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the incident caused any permanent damage to the monument.

The Public Security Police (PSP) in Funchal have confirmed that the suspect has been identified but remains at large.

The statue was originally unveiled in December 2014, with Ronaldo returning to Madeira to attend the ceremony alongside his family. Speaking at the time, the football legend described the moment as “very special”.

In March 2016, the artwork was relocated to its current position near the CR7 Museum after a previous act of vandalism, when supporters of Lionel Messi defaced the statue following the Argentine’s record fifth Ballon d’Or win ahead of Ronaldo.

The sculpture also drew widespread attention upon its unveiling due to its exaggerated features, with some critics suggesting it bore little resemblance to the footballer.