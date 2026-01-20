Advertisement

Moroccan Police arrest 18 Senegal fans and one Algerian following chaotic AFCON final

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:24 - 20 January 2026
Moroccan Police arrest 18 Senegal fans and one Algerian following chaotic AFCON final
Moroccan police arrest 18 Senegal fans and one Algerian following chaos at the AFCON 2025 final, as hooliganism and fan violence erupted in Rabat.
Advertisement

Moroccan authorities have arrested 18 Senegalese fans and one Algerian in connection with disturbances that marred the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday night.

Advertisement

According to AFP via RMC Sport, the Senegalese supporters are being questioned for acts of hooliganism inside the stadium, while the Algerian national is suspected of inciting disorderly behaviour.

The arrests follow a dramatic period at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where several fans attempted to enter the pitch during stoppage time.

MUST READ: Did Brahim Diaz intentionally miss the 2025 AFCON final Penalty? Here's all we know

Senegal manager Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the field in protest of a refereeing decision, an action for which he may now face a lengthy ban, despite issuing a subsequent apology.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Moroccan Football Federation has indicated its intention to pursue legal action over the incident.

The match reached a fever pitch when hosts Morocco were awarded a last-minute penalty, sparking outrage among players and fans alike. Senegal’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved the decisive penalty in the 24th minute of stoppage time, which extended into extra time, ultimately securing Senegal’s victory.

READ ALSO: Champions League: Real Madrid vs Monaco - Preview, Team News, H2H, Lineups & Predictions

During Senegal’s temporary walk-off, parts of the Senegalese crowd attempted to storm the pitch for nearly 15 minutes before being pushed back by stadium stewards and riot police. Reports suggest that projectiles, including a chair, were thrown, escalating tensions both on and off the field.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the incidents, stating,

Advertisement

We strongly condemn the behaviour of some supporters, as well as certain Senegalese players and staff. Leaving the field in protest is unacceptable, and violence has no place in football. The integrity of the sport must always be respected. The scenes witnessed are deeply regrettable and must not be repeated.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also issued a statement condemning any misconduct targeting referees or match organisers, adding that all footage is under review and the matter will be referred to the relevant disciplinary bodies for appropriate action.

READ MORE: Samuel Eto’o backs Sadio Mane to win Another African Footballer of the Year Award

Following Morocco’s penalty, tensions escalated for 17 minutes, with riot police struggling to contain the crowd while players came close to physical altercations on the touchline. Post-match, chaos continued as Senegal coach Thiaw abandoned his press conference amid jeers from Moroccan journalists, some of whom clashed with their Senegalese counterparts.

Additional footage from the final revealed further unrest, including Senegal’s reserve goalkeeper being wrestled to the ground while attempting to protect teammate Edouard Mendy’s towel during the match.

Advertisement

The incident has raised serious concerns about security measures, fan conduct, and the enforcement of discipline in African football, with FIFA and CAF both promising swift action against those responsible.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana, China sign US$30m deal for University project in Damongo
News
20.01.2026
Ghana, China sign US$30m deal for University project in Damongo
Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife
News
20.01.2026
Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate detained in US for allegedly stabbing his wife
I'll throw away my Bible if Empress Gifty secures court injunction against me – Agradaa
Entertainment
20.01.2026
Court orders Agradaa to pay GH¢100,000 to Empress Gifty in defamation case
GSA threatens legal action against NSA over derecognition, issues ultimatum
Sports
20.01.2026
GSA threatens legal action against NSA over derecognition, issues ultimatum
All You Need to Know About 2026 Ring of Fire Eclipse
Lifestyle
20.01.2026
All You Need to Know About 2026 Ring of Fire Eclipse
‘VA MIJO: Unveiling of Ghana’s first GhanaPostGPS centered ride hailing and delivery services. Unlock precision with mijo’
Business
20.01.2026
‘VA MIJO: Unveiling of Ghana’s first GhanaPostGPS centered ride hailing and delivery services. Unlock precision with mijo’