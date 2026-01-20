Moroccan Police arrest 18 Senegal fans and one Algerian following chaotic AFCON final

Moroccan police arrest 18 Senegal fans and one Algerian following chaos at the AFCON 2025 final, as hooliganism and fan violence erupted in Rabat.

Moroccan authorities have arrested 18 Senegalese fans and one Algerian in connection with disturbances that marred the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final on Sunday night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to AFP via RMC Sport, the Senegalese supporters are being questioned for acts of hooliganism inside the stadium, while the Algerian national is suspected of inciting disorderly behaviour.

The arrests follow a dramatic period at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where several fans attempted to enter the pitch during stoppage time.

Senegal manager Pape Thiaw instructed his players to leave the field in protest of a refereeing decision, an action for which he may now face a lengthy ban, despite issuing a subsequent apology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Moroccan Football Federation has indicated its intention to pursue legal action over the incident.

The match reached a fever pitch when hosts Morocco were awarded a last-minute penalty, sparking outrage among players and fans alike. Senegal’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved the decisive penalty in the 24th minute of stoppage time, which extended into extra time, ultimately securing Senegal’s victory.

During Senegal’s temporary walk-off, parts of the Senegalese crowd attempted to storm the pitch for nearly 15 minutes before being pushed back by stadium stewards and riot police. Reports suggest that projectiles, including a chair, were thrown, escalating tensions both on and off the field.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the incidents, stating,

Advertisement

Advertisement

We strongly condemn the behaviour of some supporters, as well as certain Senegalese players and staff. Leaving the field in protest is unacceptable, and violence has no place in football. The integrity of the sport must always be respected. The scenes witnessed are deeply regrettable and must not be repeated.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also issued a statement condemning any misconduct targeting referees or match organisers, adding that all footage is under review and the matter will be referred to the relevant disciplinary bodies for appropriate action.

Following Morocco’s penalty, tensions escalated for 17 minutes, with riot police struggling to contain the crowd while players came close to physical altercations on the touchline. Post-match, chaos continued as Senegal coach Thiaw abandoned his press conference amid jeers from Moroccan journalists, some of whom clashed with their Senegalese counterparts.

Additional footage from the final revealed further unrest, including Senegal’s reserve goalkeeper being wrestled to the ground while attempting to protect teammate Edouard Mendy’s towel during the match.

Advertisement

Advertisement