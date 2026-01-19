Did Brahim Diaz intentionally miss the 2025 AFCON final Penalty? Here's all we know

Did Brahim Diaz intentionally take the Panenka in the AFCON 2025 final drama?

61 seconds from immortality. One Panenka changed everything. Senegal rises. Morocco silenced. Did Díaz take the biggest risk of his career?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final delivered drama of the highest order, and one moment above all has sparked fierce debate across the continent: Brahim Díaz’s attempted Panenka penalty in stoppage time against Senegal.

What should have been a triumphant closing chapter to Morocco’s home tournament nearly descended into chaos. Instead, it became one of the most controversial endings in AFCON history.

With seconds left in regulation time and the score level, Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty following a VAR review of a challenge on Díaz.

The decision came moments after Senegal had a goal from Ismaïla Sarr ruled out for a marginal infringement, fueling outrage among Senegal’s players, bench and supporters.

As emotions boiled over, Senegal briefly walked off the field in protest, with play halted and the final in danger of abandonment.

Once order was restored, Díaz stepped up to take the kick—only to produce a soft Panenka attempt that goalkeeper Édouard Mendy comfortably saved.To some, it was a moment of arrogance; to others, a tactical implosion.

The miss ignited debate: Did Díaz intentionally under-hit the penalty?

On the surface, the theory makes little sense.Díaz entered the final with five goals, level with the tournament’s leading scorer and poised to set a new competition record. In a moment that could cement his legacy, the idea that he would deliberately pass up glory stretches credibility.

Moreover, choosing a Panenka, a technique reliant on timing and disguise, against a goalkeeper known for holding his ground in high-pressure shootout situations seemed illogical.

No Room for Conspiracy

For footballers at the elite level, one truth holds: outcomes matter above all.At stake was:

A continental title

A personal scoring milestone

An historic victory on home soil

No player, least of all one with Díaz’s competitive reputation, would willingly sacrifice that opportunity.

The suggestion that he attempted to prolong the match so Morocco could win in extra time ignores football’s brutal reality: matches can turn in an instant.

And turn they did.

Senegal Seize the Moment

In extra time, Senegal wrestled control of proceedings.Just four minutes in, Pape Gueye struck decisively to give the Teranga Lions a 1–0 lead. Morocco, emotionally drained from the earlier chaos, struggled to respond, and Senegal held firm to claim their second AFCON title.

Before more than 66,000 spectators in Rabat, the final whistle triggered jubilation for Senegal and heartbreak for the hosts.

❌ 🇲🇦 The moment Morocco's Brahim Díaz misses the crucial AFCON 2025 final penalty with a panenka against Senegal's Mendy and breaks down in tears!



The Verdict

Brahim Díaz may spend years replaying that moment in his mind.Whether the decision to attempt a Panenka was instinctive, misjudged, or simply a moment of overconfidence, one thing is almost certain: it was not deliberate sabotage.

At AFCON’s pinnacle, with history within reach, no elite competitor willingly surrenders the chance to win.

Instead, the moment will be remembered as a cautionary tale in tournament football:Even the smallest technical decision can reshape an entire nation’s fate.