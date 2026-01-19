Advertisement

CAF condemns unacceptable behaviour as AFCON 2025 final descends into chaos

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:09 - 19 January 2026
CAF
The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has issued a strong condemnation of the conduct of certain players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat.

In a statement released Monday, CAF described the behaviour in the closing stages of the match as “unacceptable” and confirmed that a full review of events will precede disciplinary action against those found responsible.

MUST READ: Senegal declares national holiday after dramatic AFCON 2025 final win over Morocco

The title decider was overshadowed by unrest following a controversial penalty awarded late in stoppage time.

After an extended VAR review for a challenge on Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala granted a stoppage-time spot kick to the Atlas Lions.

MUST READ: Senegal driven by ‘injustice’ in AFCON final victory, says 'hero' Pape Gueye

This decision came immediately after Senegal had a potential winning goal disallowed, prompting Senegal players and coaching staff to walk off the pitch in protest, temporarily refusing to continue the match.

Tensions quickly escalated at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with play halted for nearly 20 minutes.

Some Senegalese supporters threw objects and attempted to enter the field, forcing intervention by stewards and police to restore order.

Ultimately, senior Senegal figures, including Sadio Mané, persuaded their squad to return.

Morocco’s Díaz took the penalty, but his Panenka attempt was weakly struck and comfortably saved by Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, keeping the score level and sending the match into extra time.

In extra time, Pape Gueye scored in the fourth minute, securing a 1–0 victory for Senegal and delivering the Teranga Lions their second AFCON title.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane reveals how he inspired Senegal back onto the pitch to win AFCON final after chaos

CAF’s statement emphasised its commitment to upholding the integrity of the competition.

It warned that inappropriate conduct, particularly actions directed at match officials or organisers, will not be tolerated.

All available footage from the final is under review, and the matter will be referred to the relevant disciplinary bodies for further action.

