Sadio Mane reveals how he inspired Senegal back onto the pitch to win AFCON final after chaos
Sadio Mane has earned widespread praise after refusing to join Senegal’s on-field protest during the Africa Cup of Nations final, insisting he wanted to project a “good image for football” even if it meant risking defeat.
Tensions escalated late in the match when Senegal manager Pape Thiaw ordered his players and technical staff to leave the pitch in protest at a contentious late penalty awarded to Morocco with the score still level at 0-0.
The confrontation led to a suspension of more than 17 minutes as Senegal’s squad made their way towards the dressing room.
Mane, however, refused to participate in the walk-off. The former Liverpool star was seen heading into the tunnel and encouraging his teammates to return to the pitch, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy also helping to restore calm. Once play resumed, Brahim Diaz missed the resulting penalty.
Senegal went on to clinch the title in extra time, securing Mane’s second AFCON triumph. Yet it was his leadership in a moment of controversy – rather than the final result – that captured headlines across the continent.
Mane explained his stance afterwards, stating,
Football is something special; the world was watching, the world loves football, and I think football is a pleasure, so we have to give a good image for football.
I think it would be crazy to not play this game because what, the referee gave a penalty and we go out of the game? I think that would be the worst thing, especially in African football. I'd rather lose than have this kind of thing happen to our football. I think it's really bad. Football should not stop for even ten minutes, but what can we do? We have to accept that we did, but the good thing is that we came back and we played the game, and what happened happened.
This year’s tournament marked Mane’s final AFCON appearance, and his teammates presented him with the captain’s armband before lifting the trophy. Former Morocco international Hassan Kachloul applauded the winger’s intervention.
African football and world football were losing until Mané asserted his influence
Kachloul said.
What I like more than anything is that the only player from the Senegalese team was Sadio Mane. That shows the great man he is. He went back to the dressing room and brought those players back. Mane was the man to bring them back on.
Coach Thiaw has since admitted fault for the walk-off and accepted responsibility.
He said,
I apologise for the football. After reflecting on it, I made them come back [on the pitch] – you can react in the heat of the moment. We accept the errors of the referee. We shouldn't have done it, but it's done, and now we present our apologies to football.
