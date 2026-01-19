Sadio Mane reveals how he inspired Senegal back onto the pitch to win AFCON final after chaos

I think it would be crazy to not play this game because what, the referee gave a penalty and we go out of the game? I think that would be the worst thing, especially in African football. I'd rather lose than have this kind of thing happen to our football. I think it's really bad. Football should not stop for even ten minutes, but what can we do? We have to accept that we did, but the good thing is that we came back and we played the game, and what happened happened.