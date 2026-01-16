Advertisement

Anthony Joshua returns to training as he recovers from fatal car crash

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:56 - 16 January 2026
Anthony Joshua returns to training as he recovers from fatal car crash
Anthony Joshua has resumed light training as part of his physical and emotional recovery following the tragic car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two close friends.

The former world heavyweight champion sustained injuries in the December 29 accident, which resulted in the deaths of Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele—both key members of his support team.

Joshua shared a series of videos on Snapchat showing him back in the gym, working pads, stretching, and cycling on a stationary bike. One clip was captioned “mental strength therapy”, hinting at his focus on rebuilding beyond physical fitness.

Joshua, born in Watford to Nigerian parents, had been holidaying in Nigeria after stopping Jake Paul in Miami just 10 days before the crash.

Ghami served as his strength and conditioning coach, while Ayodele worked as a trainer.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Wednesday, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn said any return to the ring will come only after the boxer has healed in every sense.

Hearn said,

He will need his time physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually before he makes a decision on his future. I do think he will want to return to boxing, but that will be his decision when the time is right.
Hearn stressed that conversations about boxing are secondary for now.

It’s not something we will raise with him anytime soon. The only question is: ‘Are you OK?’ And sometimes people appear OK on the surface. What happened to him is not normal, and it is heartbreaking for all involved.

Hearn added,

When the time is right, he’ll make his decision, and you will hear it from him. For now, we give him space to heal.
Joshua’s tentative return to the gym marks the first visible step on what is expected to be a long road back, both personally and professionally.

For now, the 34-year-old’s focus remains on rehabilitation and coming to terms with the loss of two men who were integral to his career and inner circle.

