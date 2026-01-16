Advertisement

Asante Kotoko re-signs Albert Amoah on loan from Al Ahly Benghazi

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:39 - 16 January 2026
Albert Amoah
Albert Amoah
Asante Kotoko has confirmed the return of former forward Albert Amoah, securing his services from Libyan club Al Ahly Benghazi for the remainder of the season on loan.

Amoah departed for North Africa earlier this year following Kotoko’s elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup, where the Porcupine Warriors suffered a heavy defeat to Wydad Athletic Club in the preliminary stage.

MUST READ: AFCON is like a World Cup to me – Asamoah Gyan defends tournament's prestige

However, reports suggest Al Ahly Benghazi is currently facing a club ban, resulting in limited playing opportunities for the Ghanaian striker—circumstances that influenced his decision to pursue a return to the Ghana Premier League.

The club announced his acquisition on Thursday, aligning with the close of the transfer window.

Amoah previously enjoyed an impressive spell with Kotoko after his move from Great Olympics in 2024, ending the 2024–25 campaign as the club’s leading scorer with 15 goals in 29 matches in all competitions.He also made a major impact in their FA Cup title run, scoring three goals in four fixtures.

READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket demand surges past half a billion applications

Before his departure, the forward had already netted four goals in six matches this season, including a brace against Nigeria's Kwara United in the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers.

Kotoko has yet to confirm when Amoah will make his second debut at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Bigger Picture

READ MORE: CAF hands Samuel Eto'o 4-game ban over misconduct at AFCON

Amoah’s return represents a timely boost for the Porcupine Warriors, who are mounting a strong challenge for the Ghana Premier League title.With his proven scoring record and familiarity with the team’s system, Kotoko will look to the prolific striker to reignite their attack and bring added firepower in key fixtures.

For Amoah, the move offers a chance to rediscover form and re-establish himself as a leading forward in Ghanaian football after a difficult stint abroad.

