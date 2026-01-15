CAF hands Samuel Eto’o 4-game ban over misconduct at AFCON

CAF has suspended Cameroonian FA chief Samuel Eto’o for four matches and fined him $20,000 over alleged misconduct during AFCON, a decision FECAFOOT disputes.

Cameroonian football legend and current FA president Samuel Eto’o has been hit with a four-match suspension following allegations of improper conduct during Cameroon’s Africa Cup of Nations defeat to Morocco.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) confirmed it had received the ruling from the Confederation of African Football’s disciplinary committee, which also issued a $20,000 fine.

However, FECAFOOT argued that the decision “lacks any explicit justification.”

The federation said'

The expedited procedure that resulted in this sanction raises serious concerns about respecting the basic standards of due process

CAF announced on Monday that it had opened investigations into incidents arising from the quarter-final matches involving Cameroon against Morocco and Algeria against Nigeria.

The governing body did not specify which actions led to sanctions, but the most notable flashpoint during Cameroon’s match occurred when Eto’o was seen angrily gesturing in the direction of Moroccan FA chief Fouzi Lekjaa, with CAF president Patrice Motsepe seated nearby.

Despite the ruling, FECAFOOT stated it remains firmly behind its leader.

The federation said,

FECAFOOT reiterates its unwavering support for its president and its commitment to fair and credible disciplinary justice

Cameroon's performance at the AFCON

Despite the distractions, Cameroon showed resilience in moments. The Indomitable Lions progressed from the group stage and eliminated South Africa in the Round of 16. However, the quarter-final defeat to Morocco exposed limitations.

