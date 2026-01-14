Morocco gun down flying Super Eagles of Nigeria to set-up AFCON final with Senegal | IMAGO

Hosts Morocco are on the verge of ending a 50-year Africa Cup of Nations drought after a tense semi-final victory over Nigeria in Rabat, clinched 4-2 on penalties.

The match started cagey, with both sides struggling to create clear-cut chances. Brahim Diaz tested Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali early for Morocco, while Ademola Lookman saw a strike saved in reply.

Around the 30-minute mark, Morocco’s Adam Masina failed to convert from close range, and Diaz’s subsequent effort also went wide.

Achraf Hakimi came close with a 22-yard free kick that hit the roof of the net, but Nwabali was alert to deny Ismael Saibiari’s powerful shot into the bottom corner.

By half-time, neither team had broken the deadlock, marking only the second goalless first half for Nigeria in the tournament.

After the break, both teams pressed for an opening. Raphael Onyedika’s effort for Nigeria drifted wide, and Abde Ezzalzouli saw his strike for Morocco blocked.

As the minutes ticked on, cautious play dominated, with neither side willing to take unnecessary risks. Ezzalzouli had one last chance before full time, but his low, whipped strike from a distance was comfortably saved.

Extra time failed to produce a breakthrough. Morocco came close through Nayef Aguerd, who directed a corner onto the outside of the post, and Neil El Aynaoui, whose long-range effort was stopped by Nwabali.

Nigeria managed only two shots in extra time, remaining largely ineffective in attack.

The outcome was ultimately decided by penalties. Morocco seized the advantage early when Hamza Igamane’s strike was saved, followed by a missed attempt from Samuel Chukwueze.

Both sides traded successful penalties, but Yassine Bounou’s unconventional save against Bruno Onyemaechi gave Morocco the decisive edge. Youssef En-Nesyri then stepped up to convert emphatically, sending the Atlas Lions into the final with a 4-2 shootout win.