FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket demand surges past half a billion applications

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 10:46 - 15 January 2026
FIFA World Cup fans photo via thepeninsulaqatar.com
Global anticipation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached staggering heights, with more than 500 million ticket requests submitted during the Random Selection Draw phase.

The application window, which ran from 11 December 2025 to 13 January 2026, drew unprecedented interest from supporters around the world.

With every request authenticated through unique credit card data, fans submitted an average of 15 million applications per day over the 33-day period, setting a historic record for ticket demand in world sport.

FIFA confirmed that requests were received from residents of every country and territory represented by the organisation’s 211 Member Associations, underscoring the vast appeal of the first 48-team World Cup.

Beyond the three co-host nations, Canada, Mexico, and the United States, demand was strongest from fans in Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, and Colombia. One fixture surged above all others: Colombia versus Portugal on 27 June in Miami was the most requested match.

Other high-demand games included Mexico v. Korea Republic in Guadalajara, the tournament’s opening match between Mexico and South Africa, the round-of-32 clash in Toronto, and the final scheduled for 19 July in New York/New Jersey.

Half a billion ticket requests in just over a month is more than demand—it is a global statement

Said FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who thanked supporters worldwide for their participation.

He added that FIFA is developing a range of stadium and non-stadium fan experiences to involve as many supporters as possible in what he called “the biggest sporting event ever staged”.

FIFA Ticketing will now validate all applications and verify compliance with household limits before seats are assigned. Where demand exceeds availability, a lottery-based random allocation system will determine which applicants receive tickets.

Fans will be notified of the results by email no earlier than 5 February. Successful and partially successful applicants will be automatically charged, while unsuccessful supporters will get another chance to buy remaining tickets during the Last-Minute Sales phase, which will operate on a first-come, first-served basis through the end of the tournament.

To ensure secure transfers, FIFA will operate its official Resale/Exchange Marketplace through FIFA.com/tickets, enabling eligible ticket holders to exchange seats legally and safely in accordance with local regulations.

Supporters seeking guaranteed access and premium experiences can purchase hospitality packages, including tickets, via FIFA.com/hospitality through On Location, the World Cup’s official hospitality partner.

Fans may also book all-inclusive travel packages from Qatar Airways that combine match tickets with transport, accommodation, and flights.

FIFA reminded applicants that holding a match ticket does not automatically guarantee entry into the host nations. Fans must meet immigration requirements for Canada, Mexico or the United States and are urged to begin visa applications as early as possible.

U.S.-bound supporters will benefit from the forthcoming FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS).

As a non-profit federation, FIFA confirmed that more than 90 per cent of its projected revenue for the 2023-2026 cycle will be reinvested into men’s, women’s and youth football across all 211 member associations, supporting the development of the game worldwide.

