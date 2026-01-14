Arsenal edge Chelsea in a 5-Goal thriller EFL Cup semi-final first leg

Arsenal took control of their EFL Cup semi-final with a spirited 3-2 win over Chelsea, with Viktor Gyökeres starring at Stamford Bridge in a dramatic first leg that delivered goals, momentum swings, and tension until the final whistle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite a rousing late rally and a brace from substitute Alejandro Garnacho, Liam Rosenior’s first home match as Chelsea manager ended in disappointment. Arsenal’s triumph was secured through goals from Ben White, Martin Zubimendi and a Gyökeres strike to accompany his earlier assist.

Arsenal struck almost immediately, displaying their set-piece precision as White rose highest to nod in Declan Rice’s deep corner inside seven minutes. A brief VAR check confirmed the goal, ruling that Gyökeres, though standing offside, did not interfere with play.

Gyökeres nearly doubled the lead with a mis-hit effort that rolled narrowly past the far post, while Joao Pedro responded with a similarly off-target strike for Chelsea. As the first half opened up, Kepa Arrizabalaga denied Estevao with a fingertip stop before William Saliba curled a shot onto the roof of the net at the other end.

The second half began at full throttle. Four minutes in, Robert Sánchez fumbled White’s delivery, leaving Gyökeres with the simplest of finishes to make it 2-0. Garnacho revived Chelsea hopes with a well-timed back-post strike moments later, trimming the deficit to one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Arsenal restored their cushion with 19 minutes left when Gyökeres showcased his hold-up play, teeing up Zubimendi to glide through midfield traffic and fire low into the bottom corner for 3-1.

Chelsea refused to fold. Garnacho struck again late in the match, his bouncing half-volley squeezing beyond the Arsenal defence to reduce the arrears and keep the tie alive ahead of the return leg on February 3.