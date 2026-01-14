Mane strikes again as Senegal edge Egypt to reach AFCON final

Sadio Mane scored the decisive goal as Senegal defeated Egypt 1-0 to reach the AFCON 2025 final in Tangier, sealing back-to-back final appearances while Mohamed Salah and the Pharaohs struggled to create chances.

Sadio Mane proved Egypt’s tormentor once more as Senegal advanced to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final with a composed 1-0 victory over the Pharaohs in Tangier on Wednesday.

Mane, who delivered decisive blows against Egypt in both the 2022 AFCON final and the World Cup qualification play-off, again settled the contest. The former Liverpool forward produced a crisp finish past Mohamed El Shenawy in the 78th minute to cap a tight, tactical encounter short on clear chances.

Egypt offered little in attack, failing to register an attempt until the 84th minute when Mostafa Mohamed dragged a shot well wide. Coach Hossam Hassan’s strategy to sit deep and counter proved ineffective, as Mohamed Salah cut an isolated figure and struggled to influence the game.

Senegal suffered a setback midway through the opening period when captain Kalidou Koulibaly limped off after earlier receiving a booking, ruling him out of Sunday’s final against either Morocco or Nigeria. His caution came for a mistimed challenge on Omar Marmoush.

Both sides toiled in the final third for much of the contest, but the breakthrough eventually arrived courtesy of a fortunate ricochet. Lamine Camara’s speculative strike looped into Mane’s path, and the forward steered a measured half-volley across the surface and into the far corner from the edge of the box.

Pape Gueye later blazed over from a promising opening, though Senegal rarely looked threatened as Egypt failed to build any sustained pressure. Their only meaningful effort saw Marmoush test Edouard Mendy from long range, the goalkeeper gathering comfortably.