AFCON is like a World Cup to me – Asamoah Gyan defends tournament’s prestige

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:54 - 16 January 2026
Asamoah Gyan
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has described the Africa Cup of Nations as the equivalent of a World Cup for African footballers, highlighting the tournament’s prestige despite persistent criticism of its timing.

Gyan, who featured in multiple editions of AFCON, told former England defender Rio Ferdinand that the competition holds unmatched value for players across the continent.

He said, reaffirming the pride and ambition the tournament inspires,

AFCON is like a World Cup to me
The competition is frequently staged in January and February midway through the European football calendar, a scheduling decision that continues to generate debate among clubs and football stakeholders.

Gyan believes the time has come for organisers to reconsider the calendar.

He stated,

This is something I have thought about for many years because it affects most clubs with African players. I believe there should come a time when FIFA or CAF takes a decision to move the tournament to the off-season.
He noted that the current format often leaves European teams without key personnel and can disrupt league campaigns.

He explained,

You see clubs at the top of the table, then their players go to AFCON in January, and they start dropping points. But AFCON is like a World Cup to me, and that is how every African footballer feels.

Gyan remains one of Ghana’s most successful internationals, having played in the 2010 and 2015 AFCON finals against Egypt and Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars finished as runners-up.

