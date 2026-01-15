Advertisement

AFCON 2025: Nigeria’s Osayi-Samuel slams referee Daniel Laryea after semi-final exit

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:05 - 15 January 2026
Nigeria full-back Bright Osayi-Samuel has expressed frustration over the officiating of Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea following the Super Eagles’ 2025 AFCON semi-final defeat to Morocco.

The match remained goalless through 120 minutes, with both sides struggling to create clear chances.

Notable efforts came from Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, Achraf Hakimi, and Nayef Aguerd, while Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman, Raphael Onyedika, and Hamza Igamane tested the Moroccan defence.

MUST READ: Morocco gun down flying Super Eagles of Nigeria to set-up AFCON final with Senegal

Extra time saw near misses on both ends, but neither team could find the breakthrough.

In the penalty shootout, Morocco gained the upper hand as Yassine Bounou saved Nigeria’s Bruno Onyemaechi’s spot-kick.

Youssef En-Nesyri converted the decisive penalty, sending Morocco into the final against Senegal and keeping their hopes alive of claiming continental glory for the first time in five decades.

Speaking after the match, which ended in a penalty shootout victory for the host nation, Osayi-Samuel described Laryea’s performance as “appalling”, citing what he considered several incorrect decisions during the game.

Osayi-Samuel said,

Painful, very painful – to lose this semifinal game. I think we played very well. The back four was amazing; I’m proud of the team. It’s just really painful that we lost on penalties… Today we didn’t win that.
He added,

One thing I would say is that the referee was appalling; I’m not saying that that’s the reason why we lost, but [he was] making very wrong decisions, and it’s really painful to see refs like that in a big game like today.

Morocco’s goalkeeper Yassine Bounou played a decisive role in the shootout, saving two penalties to secure the Atlas Lions’ spot in the final and ending Nigeria’s bid to reach consecutive AFCON finals.

Nigeria will now face Egypt in the third-place playoff on Saturday, January 17, at 16:00 GMT.

