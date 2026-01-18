Senegal triumph in a night of drama to lift AFCON 2025 title

Senegal clinched the AFCON 2025 title after a dramatic 1–0 extra-time victory over hosts Morocco in Rabat, a final marked by late controversy, a missed penalty, and decisive heroics that crowned the Lions of Teranga champions once again.

Senegal are once again kings of African football after edging hosts Morocco 1–0 after extra time to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, sealing the title on 18 January 2026 in Rabat. It was a final that had everything, from tension, controversy, to ultimately joy.

Clear chances were rare, with both defences standing firm and goalkeepers rarely troubled during regulation time.

Late Controversy Sparks Chaos

The biggest flashpoint arrived deep into stoppage time. After a VAR review, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty for a foul involving Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf on Brahim Díaz. The decision immediately ignited fury on the Senegal bench. Head coach Pape Thiaw visibly protested, instructing his players to step away from the pitch as tempers flared and play was halted for several minutes.

When calm was eventually restored, Brahim Díaz stepped up with the chance to win the title for Morocco. Instead, Édouard Mendy rose to the occasion, producing a crucial save that silenced the stadium and kept Senegal alive. The moment proved pivotal, sending the final into extra time and shifting the emotional balance of the night.

Gueye Delivers the Decisive Moment

Barely four minutes into extra time, Senegal struck. Pape Gueye latched onto a loose ball at the edge of the box and unleashed a fierce drive that beat Yassine Bounou and found the top corner. It was a moment of brilliance that broke the deadlock and ultimately decided the final.

Morocco threw everything forward in response, pressing relentlessly and forcing Senegal deep into their own half. One late effort crashed against the crossbar, but Senegal’s defence held firm, showing composure and resilience befitting champions.

A Second Crown for Senegal

The final whistle sparked wild celebrations among the Senegalese players and fans. The victory marks Senegal’s second AFCON title, adding to their maiden triumph in Ivory Cost and reinforcing their status as one of Africa’s dominant football forces. Reaching three finals in four tournaments highlights a remarkable era of consistency for the Lions of Teranga.

For Morocco, the pain was unmistakable. Playing their first AFCON final in over two decades and hoping to lift the trophy on home soil for the first time since 1976, the Atlas Lions fell just short. Still, their run to the final highlighted the depth, organisation and maturity of a squad that continues to command respect across the continent.

Final to Remember

Reaction to the final was swift and divided. Senegalese fans celebrated a triumph built on patience and discipline, while debate raged elsewhere over the late penalty decision and the disruption it caused. Supporters questioned officiating standards, ensuring the final will be discussed long after the celebrations fade.

Beyond the match, the occasion also delivered lighter moments, including a viral appearance by online entertainer IShowSpeed as an official mascot. Dakar will erupt in celebration with Senegal basking in continental glory.