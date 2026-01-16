Brahim Diaz leads AFCON 2025 top scorers

AFCON 2025 has delivered a surge of goals as Morocco’s Brahim Díaz leads the Golden Boot race ahead of Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah. Here is the full top 10 scorers list and analysis of the tournament’s standout attackers.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has lived up to its billing as a celebration of attacking football, with goals flowing freely across group and knockout stages.

As the tournament heads toward its climax in Morocco, the race for the Golden Boot has emerged as one of the standout subplots, highlighting both established stars and rising talents from across the continent.

According to figures published by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Morocco’s Brahim Díaz currently leads the scoring chart with five goals, placing him in pole position for the individual accolade.

Díaz has been central to the Atlas Lions’ deep run on home soil, scoring in five consecutive matches , a rare feat in AFCON history. Close behind are two of Africa’s most recognisable forwards. Victor Osimhen of Nigeria and Mohamed Salah of Egypt are tied on four goals each, continuing their reputation as decisive performers on the continental stage.

Osimhen has spearheaded Nigeria’s attack with power and movement, while Salah’s goals once again proved crucial for Egypt during their progression through the tournament. A cluster of players sit just behind the leaders with three goals, reflecting the competitive and evenly spread nature of scoring at AFCON 2025.

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman has combined goals with creativity, while Côte d’Ivoire winger Amad Diallo impressed with timely finishes from wide areas. Morocco’s Ayoub El Kaabi, Mali’s Lassine Sinayoko, and Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez have also each found the net three times, contributing significantly to their teams’ attacking output.

Several other players remain in contention after scoring two goals, underlining the depth of attacking quality on display. Senegal forwards Nicolas Jackson and Chérif Ndiaye have both played key roles in the defending champions’ campaign, while emerging names such as Bazoumana Touré (Côte d’Ivoire), Ibrahim Maza (Algeria) and Oswin Appollis (South Africa) have announced themselves on the big stage.

CAF statistics also indicate that AFCON 2025 has already surpassed previous editions in terms of total goals scored, making it one of the highest-scoring tournaments in the competition’s history. Analysts have attributed this trend to improved tactical organisation, quicker transitions, and greater attacking intent from teams across the continent.

With the final still to be played, the Golden Boot race remains open, though Díaz holds the advantage. Whether his tally proves decisive or is challenged in the closing match, AFCON 2025 will be remembered for its abundance of goals and the array of forwards who have lit up the tournament.

