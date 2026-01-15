Morocco vs Senegal: A historic AFCON 2025 final and the battle for continental glory

The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is set for a dramatic climax as hosts Morocco face defending champions Senegal in the AFCON 2025 final on 18 January 2026 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

After weeks of intense competition, two of Africa’s most consistent footballing nations remain standing, setting the stage for a final that blends history, ambition and continental pride.

Morocco Chase Long-Awaited Continental Glory

Morocco’s journey to the final has been built on organisation, patience and defensive discipline. The Atlas Lions booked their place in the final after edging Nigeria 4–2 on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes in the semi-final. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou proved decisive in the shootout, delivering crucial saves that underlined his importance throughout the tournament.

That victory marked Morocco’s first AFCON final appearance in more than two decades and presents a rare opportunity to end a 50-year wait for continental success, with their only AFCON title coming in 1976. Earlier in the knockout stages, Morocco impressed with a 2–0 quarter-final win over Cameroon, courtesy of goals from Brahim Díaz and Ismael Saibari. Díaz, in particular, has been one of the tournament’s standout performers, becoming the first player in AFCON history to score in five consecutive matches in the final phase.

The-Atlas-Lions-glory-of-1976

Morocco’s continental push is further fuelled by recent global achievements. Their historic run to the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first by any African nation, reshaped perceptions of African football and elevated expectations back home. Now, playing on home soil, the Atlas Lions are determined to translate that global success into African silverware.

Senegal Aim to Defend Their Crown

Standing in Morocco’s way are Senegal, the reigning African champions and one of the continent’s most consistent teams over the past decade. The Lions of Teranga reached the final with a narrow but controlled 1–0 semi-final victory over Egypt, sealed by a decisive strike from captain Sadio Mané.Senegal’s campaign has once again showcased the balance and discipline that have become hallmarks of their footballing identity.



Senegal wins 2023 AFCON

Under coach Pape Thiaw, they have combined defensive solidity with efficiency in attack, navigating the tournament with minimal drama. Statistically, Senegal’s record reinforces their status as favourites. Their consistency in group stages has been exceptional, with five consecutive opening-match victories and multiple clean sheets in recent editions.

Beyond Mané’s leadership, Senegal boast depth across the pitch. Players such as Nicolas Jackson, Ismaïla Sarr and Pape Gueye have all played key roles, giving the squad a blend of experience, pace and physicality that makes them difficult to break down in high-pressure matches.

A New Chapter in a Familiar Rivalry

While Morocco and Senegal have met 18 times across all competitions, this final represents a historic first, that is their maiden meeting at the Africa Cup of Nations. Despite a long history of encounters, Sunday’s showdown opens a new chapter in the rivalry, one with the continent’s biggest prize on the line.

Key Factors Likely to Shape the Final

Home Advantage:

With a capacity crowd expected in Rabat, Morocco will look to draw energy from home support. Historically, host nations have enjoyed a tangible edge at AFCON, and the Atlas Lions will aim to make that advantage count.

Experience vs Hunger:

Senegal’s experience as defending champions contrasts with Morocco’s hunger to end decades of continental frustration. How each team handles the psychological pressure could prove decisive.

What Is at Stake

Beyond lifting the AFCON trophy and the US$10 million prize, the final carries wider significance. For Morocco, victory on home soil would crown a golden era in their football history.