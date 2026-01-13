Advertisement

Aduana FC sign Ghanaian winger Daniel Awuni from Serbia on Three-Year Deal

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:02 - 13 January 2026
Daniel Kwame Awuni
Aduana FC have signed Ghanaian winger Daniel Awuni on a three-year deal from FK Čukarički. The 19-year-old, who previously played for Accra Lions and gained European experience in Serbia and Norway, is set to boost Aduana’s attacking options in the Ghana Premier League.
Aduana FC have strengthened their squad with the signing of Daniel Kwame Awuni, a 19-year-old winger, on a three-year contract ahead of the remainder of the 2025–26 Ghana Premier League season.

Awuni returns to the Ghana Premier League after gaining experience in Europe with FK Čukarički of Serbia and a loan spell with Sarpsborg 08 II in Norway.

Although he did not make senior appearances for Čukarički, the winger benefited from training in European professional environments and exposure to different tactical systems.

The young forward began his career in Ghana with Topscout Football Academy before breaking into the first team of Accra Lions, where he quickly established himself as a promising talent.

During his time at Accra Lions, Awuni made 86 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals, and developed a reputation as a versatile and creative attacker capable of operating effectively on either wing.

Aduana FC, have been strategic in the January transfer window, reinforcing their attacking options to maintain competitiveness in the league. Supporters have welcomed the signing, seeing Awuni as a blend of homegrown talent and European experience who could play a pivotal role in key matches.

Awuni is considered one of Ghana’s promising young wingers, and his move to Aduana FC provides a platform to further develop his career while contributing immediately to the club’s ambitions in the Premier League.

His contract runs until 2028, giving the club long-term security for their newest attacking talent.Aduana FC’s acquisition of Awuni comes at an important time as the club seeks to stay near the top of the table.

After a strong start to the season, the Wenchi‑based side have encountered some difficult results, making strategic reinforcements in January crucial to their aspirations.

The experience of training in Europe, adapting to different styles, and competing in professional environments is expected to serve him well as he returns to the Ghana Premier League.

