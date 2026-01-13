Ghana’s Daniel Laryea to officiate Nigeria vs Morocco in high-stakes AFCON semi-final

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea has been appointed to officiate the high-stakes Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 semi-final clash between Nigeria and Morocco. Laryea, Ghana’s top referee, brings extensive experience from domestic and continental competitions.

The fixture, set to take place at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium, is one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, with both sides vying for a place in the final.

Laryea, one of Ghana’s most experienced referees, has earned widespread respect across African football for his calmness under pressure and precise decision-making.

His appointment reflects CAF’s confidence in his ability to manage high-stakes games on the continent’s biggest stage. Ghanaian fans and pundits alike will be watching closely as he leads the officiating team in a match that promises intensity, skill, and high drama.

🏟️⚽️ 🇸🇳Senegal vs Egypt 🇪🇬

Before being named as the center referee for this semi-final, Laryea played a crucial role as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) during Morocco’s dramatic quarter-final victory over Cameroon, a game that tested the officials’ focus and technical expertise.

His effective management of VAR situations during that match reinforced his reputation as one of Africa’s top referees.CAF’s decision to appoint Laryea is also significant in highlighting Ghana’s standing in continental officiating.

He is the only Ghanaian match official selected as a center referee for AFCON 2025, emphasizing the trust placed in him to oversee critical fixtures. This appointment follows his inclusion in FIFA’s international refereeing roster for 2026, which lists Ghanaian officials approved for continental and global competitions.

Laryea’s officiating experience spans domestic and international arenas. He has handled high-profile matches in the Ghana Premier League, CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup games, and has frequently served in VAR roles to ensure fair play.

Laryea’s presence in the semi-final is a source of national pride for Ghana and It demonstrates the country’s ability to produce referees capable of officiating at the highest levels of African football.