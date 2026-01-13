Eleven Wonders bolster midfield with signing of Midfielder Suraj Rayies

Eleven Wonders have completed the signing of experienced midfielder Suraj Rayies until the end of the season. The former Karela United and Étoile Filante player brings Ghana Premier League and CAF Confederation Cup experience to the club.

Ghana Premier League side Eleven Wonders have completed the signing of experienced midfielder Suraj Rayies on a deal that runs until the end of the ongoing season. Rayies joins Eleven Wonders after spells with Karela United in Ghana and Étoile Filante of Burkina Faso, where he gained valuable experience at both domestic and continental levels.

The 28-year-old midfielder featured for Étoile Filante in last season’s CAF Confederation Cup, competing against clubs from across the continent. The midfielder is known for his versatility in central midfield, capable of operating in both defensive and transitional roles.

His time at Karela United saw him establish himself as a reliable presence in the middle of the park, while his move to Burkina Faso provided exposure to a different tactical environment and the demands of continental football. Eleven Wonders bring in Rayies, as the club looks to build momentum in the Ghana Premier League following a mixed start to the season.

The newly promoted side has been active in the transfer market, aiming to add experience and depth to improve results and ensure stability in the top flight.

Head coach Emmanuel Sarpong has previously highlighted the importance of experienced players as the team navigates the challenges of Premier League football.

Rayies is expected to add composure, leadership, and balance to the midfield as Eleven Wonders push for improved league performances. Suraj Rayies is a 28-year-old midfielder who has built his career both in Ghana and abroad.

Born on November 10, 1997, he has played in multiple football environments, including domestic leagues and international club competitions.

Rayies began his professional journey in Ghana, most notably with Karela United, where he developed his technical ability and tactical understanding in the Ghana Premier League.

Prior to his move back to domestic football with Eleven Wonders, he spent time with Étoile Filante Ouagadougou in Burkina Faso’s top division. During his stint in West Africa, he gained valuable experience against regional competition.