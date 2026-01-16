Black Queens set for tough WAFCON 2026 group stage after Morocco draw

Ghana’s Black Queens face a tough test at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations after being drawn in Group D with Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde. The Morocco-hosted tournament also serves as a key qualification pathway to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with Ghana targeting a deep run and possible World Cup return.

Ghana’s senior women’s national football team, the Black Queens, are preparing for a challenging campaign at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after being drawn into Group D alongside Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde in the final tournament draw held in Rabat, Morocco on 15 January 2026.

The tournament, which doubles as part of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying pathway, will run from 17 March to 3 April 2026 in Morocco. The Black Queens’ group stage schedule has now been confirmed, with all three fixtures to be played at the Fès Sports Complex in the historic city of Fès.

Ghana will open its campaign on Wednesday, 18 March 2026 against Cape Verde in their first match of the tournament. That will be followed by a crucial clash with regional rivals Cameroon on Saturday, 21 March 2026, before closing group action against Mali on Tuesday, 24 March 2026.

A Group With History and Challenge

Group D presents a stern test for the Black Queens as they look to build on their recent continental exploits. Cameroon are traditionally strong competitors in African women’s football, known for their physicality and tactical discipline, while Mali have shown steady improvement at recent WAFCON editions.

Cape Verde, though less experienced on the senior continental stage, continue to make strides in the women’s game, making the group phase far from straightforward for the Ghanaian side.Ghana’s qualification for WAFCON 2026 was secured emphatically with a commanding 7-0 aggregate victory over Egypt in the final round of qualifiers, reflecting the team’s renewed competitiveness under head coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

The Black Queens’ return to back-to-back WAFCON tournaments follows their third-place finish at the previous edition, underscoring rising expectations from fans and stakeholders alike.

World Cup Ambitions and League Momentum

Beyond continental honours, WAFCON 2026 carries additional significance as part of the qualification pathway for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. A semifinal berth in Morocco would secure Ghana’s return to the global stage for the first time in nearly two decades, a milestone that has become a central ambition for the squad.

The Black Queens have also matured as a squad, balancing experienced campaigners with emerging talent, and now look ahead to focused preparations in the coming months.