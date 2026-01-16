Hearts of Oak and Kotoko talents dominate GPL’s most valuable stars

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League’s most valuable players have been revealed, with Hearts of Oak duo Hamza Issah and Hussein Mohammed topping Transfermarkt’s rankings ahead of Asante Kotoko stars Zackaria Fuseini, Kwame Opoku and Andrews Ntim Manu. The list highlights the growing market value and international appeal of Ghana’s top domestic talents.

In the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League, the competition’s most valuable players are attracting not only local admiration but increasing international interest. According to Transfermarkt’s latest market valuations, Hearts of Oak duo Hamza Issah and Hussein Mohammed top the list at €150,000 each, while Asante Kotoko account for the remaining three spots, with Zackaria Fuseini, Kwame Opoku and Andrews Ntim Manu each valued at €125,000.

The figures reflect a combination of performance, age profile and potential, underlining the growing market relevance of Ghana’s domestic league.

Hamza Issah has established himself as one of the most influential attacking players in the GPL, offering a blend of physical presence, intelligent movement and effective link-up play. His overall contribution goes beyond statistics. Issah’s ability to stretch defences, create space for teammates and press aggressively has been central to Hearts of Oak’s attacking structure.

His consistent performances have not gone unnoticed beyond Ghana’s borders. Reports indicate that Qatari side Muaither SC tabled a €150,000 bid, accompanied by an attractive signing-on fee and salary package. Such interest reinforces his status as one of the GPL’s most valuable assets.

However, Issah’s situation has also highlighted off-field challenges within domestic football. In late 2025, the striker and his representatives reportedly initiated steps to terminate his contract, citing prolonged salary arrears. Invoking FIFA regulations on contractual stability, the matter raised concerns about player welfare and financial sustainability, with Issah’s future potentially hinging on administrative resolution rather than on-field performance.

Sharing top billing with Issah is Hussein Mohammed, whose €150,000 valuation reflects his influence in Hearts of Oak’s midfield. A dynamic and technically adept player, Mohammed is valued for his ability to dictate tempo, link defence to attack and break opposition lines. His role as a midfield engine has made him a cornerstone of Hearts of Oak’s tactical setup and one of the league’s standout performers in his position.

Yet Mohammed’s season has not been without controversy. Following a heated Super Clash against rivals Asante Kotoko, he was charged by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for misconduct after confronting match officials. The incident resulted in a three-match suspension, drawing significant public scrutiny. Both Hearts of Oak and the player later issued formal apologies, acknowledging the importance of discipline and respect for match officials.

Asante Kotoko’s Zackaria Fuseini has emerged as a reliable presence at the heart of defence, anchoring one of the league’s most structured backlines. The 27-year-old centre-back combines physical strength with tactical awareness, qualities that have earned him a €125,000 valuation.

Since arriving at Kotoko in mid-2025, Fuseini has provided stability and leadership during a period of transition for the club. Fuseini’s experience extends beyond club football, having represented Ghana at the U-23 level. His calmness under pressure and positional discipline have been instrumental in Kotoko’s defensive approach this season, particularly in high-stakes fixtures where concentration and organisation are paramount.

Leading Kotoko’s attacking line is Kwame Opoku, a centre-forward valued at €125,000 whose physicality and finishing instincts make him a constant threat in the penalty area. Opoku rejoined the Porcupine Warriors in December 2024 and made an immediate impact, scoring on his return to help secure a 2–0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars.

His ability to hold up play and bring teammates into attacking phases has added balance to Kotoko’s forward play.Opoku’s journey through Ghanaian football includes a prolific spell with Nkoranza Warriors, which paved the way for top-flight opportunities. His experience at both club and national youth levels, coupled with senior international exposure, reinforces his standing as one of the GPL’s most accomplished forwards.

Andrews Ntim Manu (Asante Kotoko)

Rounding out the top five is Andrews Ntim Manu, a defensive midfielder whose importance lies in structure rather than spectacle. Valued at €125,000, Ntim Manu plays a crucial role in shielding the defence, disrupting opposition attacks and maintaining positional discipline. His ball-recycling and tactical awareness have made him a dependable figure in Kotoko’s midfield engine room.