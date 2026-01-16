Sacked and pressured coaches of the 2025/26 football season

The 2025/26 football season has once again laid bare the unforgiving nature of elite football management, with a growing list of coaches losing their jobs or operating under intense pressure across Europe’s top leagues.

From the Premier League to La Liga and beyond, club boards have acted swiftly in response to poor results, internal tensions, and unmet expectations, reinforcing a reality where patience is increasingly scarce. As clubs chase trophies, European qualification, or survival, managerial stability has become a luxury few are willing to afford. The season so far has been defined by high-profile sackings, brief reigns, and constant speculation over who might be next.

High-Profile Departures at Europe’s Elite Clubs

One of the most striking dismissals came at Real Madrid, where Xabi Alonso was relieved of his duties after just seven months in charge. Despite an impressive early run that yielded 13 wins from his first 14 matches, Madrid’s form declined as the season progressed.

Xabi Alonso

Reports of internal tensions, including disagreements over tactics and communication with senior players such as Vinícius Jr, compounded concerns within the club’s hierarchy. The decision to part ways with Alonso followed a 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, a result that reportedly accelerated boardroom discussions.

Former Madrid defender Álvaro Arbeloa was subsequently appointed to take over, marking yet another managerial reset at the Bernabéu.

In England, managerial upheaval also struck one of the country’s biggest institutions.

Manchester United dismissed Rúben Amorim in early January 2026 after a turbulent 14-month spell that left the club drifting well below its traditional standards. Despite flashes of promise, Amorim struggled to deliver consistency, while tactical disagreements with club executives further undermined his position.

Ruben Amorim is under increasing pressure(Image: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

United turned to familiarity in the short term, appointing former midfielder Michael Carrick as interim manager in a bid to stabilise performances and restore dressing-room harmony during a fractured campaign. Elsewhere in the Premier League, pressure has mounted on several managers amid disappointing league form.

In Germany, Eric Ten Hag was outsted by Bayern Leverkusen. The 55-year-old was only appointed by the German club in the summer having been fired by United in October after two-and-a-half years in charge. It is the fastest sacking in Bundesliga history, breaking the previous record of five matches.

Eric Ten Hag

Short Reigns and Swift Exits

A defining feature of the 2025/26 season has been the rise in extremely short managerial tenures. At Nottingham Forest, Ange Postecoglou’s time in charge lasted just 39 days, ending after a winless run of eight matches. A damaging 3–0 home defeat proved to be the final blow, prompting the club to act in a bid to arrest their downward slide.

Ange Postecoglou’

Scotland has seen similar instability. Celtic parted ways with Wilfried Nancy after only 33 days, the shortest managerial spell in the club’s modern history. A string of poor results in league and cup competitions left the board with little confidence that the situation would improve, leading to the swift appointment of interim leadership.

Wilfried Nancy

These rapid dismissals underline a wider trend in modern football. Managers are no longer afforded extended periods to implement philosophy or rebuild squads, particularly at clubs facing immediate competitive or financial pressure.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Dismissed by Beşiktaş

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been dismissed as head coach of Turkish Super Lig side Beşiktaş following the club’s disappointing exit from European competition. Solskjaer, who was appointed in January 2025 on an 18-month contract, guided Beşiktaş to a fourth-place league finish last season but failed to secure qualification for the UEFA Conference League group stage in the 2025/26 campaign.

The Istanbul giants were eliminated in the play-off round by Swiss side Lausanne-Sport, losing the second leg 1–0 and exiting 2–1 on aggregate. In a statement released late Thursday, Beşiktaş confirmed the termination of Solskjaer’s contract, thanking the Norwegian for his service while stressing the need for a new direction after the early European setback.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

José Mourinho Parts Ways with Fenerbahçe

A day later, Portuguese tactician José Mourinho exited Fenerbahçe after the club failed to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage. The 62-year-old, one of the most decorated managers in football history, was dismissed on 29 August 2025 following Fenerbahçe’s 1–0 aggregate defeat to Benfica in the Champions League qualifying play-offs.

Appointed in 2024, Mourinho led the club to a second-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig but was unable to deliver domestic or continental silverware. Fenerbahçe confirmed the decision in an official statement, announcing a mutual termination of his contract and expressing appreciation for his efforts, while indicating the club would pursue a fresh technical approach for the remainder of the season.

José Mourinho

A Season Defined by Pressure

Beyond confirmed sackings, numerous coaches remain under intense scrutiny. The modern football structure where recruitment, analytics, and media narratives exert significant influence, has further compressed the margin for error. A brief dip in form can quickly escalate into full-scale speculation, destabilising both managers and players.

The Premier League has been especially volatile, with multiple managerial changes occurring before the season’s halfway point. Similar patterns have emerged across Europe’s major leagues, highlighting a broader shift in how clubs manage risk and expectation.