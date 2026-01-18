Advertisement

'I focus on the game, not social media' - Daniel Laryea on his return to Ghana

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 11:52 - 18 January 2026
Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea returns home after officiating high-profile AFCON 2025 matches, including the Nigeria vs Morocco semifinal, addressing criticism and emphasizing his focus on the game rather than social media.
Advertisement

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has arrived back in the country to a warm reception following his involvement in some of the biggest matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, including the high-stakes semifinal clash between Nigeria and Morocco.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Morocco to lock horns with Senegal in AFCON ultimate decider tonight

Despite the controversy that surrounded that encounter, many football followers in Ghana have praised Laryea for flying the nation’s flag on Africa’s grandest football stage.

Laryea’s appointment to officiate the semifinal which ended goalless before Morocco edged Nigeria 4–2 on penalties, instantly put him under intense continental spotlight.

The match generated strong emotions, and several of his decisions were questioned by fans and players. Nigeria internationals Victor Osimhen and Bright Osayi-Samuel were among those who openly criticised the officiating, describing it as disappointing in post-match reactions.

Advertisement

The backlash extended beyond the pitch, particularly on social media. Nigerian fans flooded online platforms with complaints, with some accusing the referee of bias.

The criticism escalated to the point where Laryea’s Instagram account was mass-reported and temporarily taken down, highlighting the growing pressure referees face in modern football.

READ ALSO: CAF appoints Moroccan referee for Nigeria–Egypt AFCON 2025 playoff clash

Back home, however, the tone has been noticeably different. On his arrival in Accra, Laryea was met with messages of support from fans, colleagues and football administrators who see his AFCON role as a significant achievement for Ghanaian officiating.

Advertisement

Many pointed out that being trusted with a semifinal at AFCON is a clear reflection of confidence from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in his ability and experience.

Laryea is no stranger to big occasions, having officiated several CAF and FIFA-sanctioned matches over the years. His AFCON 2025 assignment further cemented his status as one of Ghana’s most accomplished referees.

Speaking on arrival, Laryea remained calm and reflective, choosing to focus on the responsibility that comes with officiating at the highest level rather than the criticism that followed. He said: 

The AFCON is the biggest stage in Africa, and it is the second-ranked tournament in the world after the World Cup and the Euros. When you are given that stage as a referee, it is a big opportunity. For me, I just do my refereeing. I don’t listen to what goes on on social media. We apply the laws of the game.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s penalty heartbreak and its mysterious link to determining AFCON champions

Advertisement

While opinions on his AFCON performance remain divided across Africa, many Ghanaians have rallied behind him, celebrating the fact that a local referee was entrusted with one of the tournament’s most crucial matches.

Supporters have described his composure under pressure as admirable and his journey as inspirational for aspiring referees.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ever accepted cookies on a website? Here's what it means
Lifestyle
19.01.2026
Ever accepted cookies on a website? Here's what it means
‘I support the NPP, but I’ll switch to the NDC if Asiedu Nketia becomes flagbearer’ - Pope Skinny
Entertainment
19.01.2026
‘I support the NPP, but I’ll switch to the NDC if Asiedu Nketia becomes flagbearer’ - Pope Skinny
Did Brahim Diaz intentionally miss the 2025 AFCON final Penalty? Here's all we know
Sports
19.01.2026
Did Brahim Diaz intentionally miss the 2025 AFCON final Penalty? Here's all we know
Man arrested for brutal scissors attack on relative in Sefwi Abrokofe
News
19.01.2026
Man arrested for brutal scissors attack on relative in Sefwi Abrokofe
CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest
Sports
19.01.2026
CAF reportedly suspends Senegal coach Pape Thiaw over AFCON protest
'I am not a murderer - Prime suspect denies role in killing of immigration officer
News
19.01.2026
'I am not a murderer - Prime suspect denies role in killing of immigration officer