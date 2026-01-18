'I focus on the game, not social media' - Daniel Laryea on his return to Ghana

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea has arrived back in the country to a warm reception following his involvement in some of the biggest matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, including the high-stakes semifinal clash between Nigeria and Morocco.

Despite the controversy that surrounded that encounter, many football followers in Ghana have praised Laryea for flying the nation’s flag on Africa’s grandest football stage.

Laryea’s appointment to officiate the semifinal which ended goalless before Morocco edged Nigeria 4–2 on penalties, instantly put him under intense continental spotlight.

The match generated strong emotions, and several of his decisions were questioned by fans and players. Nigeria internationals Victor Osimhen and Bright Osayi-Samuel were among those who openly criticised the officiating, describing it as disappointing in post-match reactions.

The backlash extended beyond the pitch, particularly on social media. Nigerian fans flooded online platforms with complaints, with some accusing the referee of bias.

The criticism escalated to the point where Laryea’s Instagram account was mass-reported and temporarily taken down, highlighting the growing pressure referees face in modern football.

Back home, however, the tone has been noticeably different. On his arrival in Accra, Laryea was met with messages of support from fans, colleagues and football administrators who see his AFCON role as a significant achievement for Ghanaian officiating.

Much appreciated..🥹🥹🥰🥰🔥🔥🇬🇭 much love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2BT2feKLEi — Daniel Laryea (@DanielLaryea3) January 18, 2026

Many pointed out that being trusted with a semifinal at AFCON is a clear reflection of confidence from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in his ability and experience.

Laryea is no stranger to big occasions, having officiated several CAF and FIFA-sanctioned matches over the years. His AFCON 2025 assignment further cemented his status as one of Ghana’s most accomplished referees.

Speaking on arrival, Laryea remained calm and reflective, choosing to focus on the responsibility that comes with officiating at the highest level rather than the criticism that followed. He said:

The AFCON is the biggest stage in Africa, and it is the second-ranked tournament in the world after the World Cup and the Euros. When you are given that stage as a referee, it is a big opportunity. For me, I just do my refereeing. I don’t listen to what goes on on social media. We apply the laws of the game.

While opinions on his AFCON performance remain divided across Africa, many Ghanaians have rallied behind him, celebrating the fact that a local referee was entrusted with one of the tournament’s most crucial matches.