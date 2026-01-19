Senegal declares national holiday after dramatic AFCON 2025 final win over Morocco

Senegal declares a national holiday after winning the 2025 AFCON final, as Pape Gueye’s extra-time goal seals a dramatic, controversial victory over Morocco.

Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has declared Monday a paid public holiday in celebration of the nation’s historic victory at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement followed shortly after Senegal clinched their second continental title in a dramatic and controversial final against tournament hosts Morocco.

President Faye said the holiday would enable every Senegalese citizen to share in a moment he described as one of immense national pride.

Speaking on national broadcaster RTS after the final whistle, the president called for unity as the country marked the achievement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said,

This Monday will be considered a paid public holiday. Senegalese people will celebrate. Then we must welcome the Lions properly and congratulate them

The triumph marks Senegal’s second AFCON crown, following their maiden success in Cameroon in 2022, further establishing the West African nation as a dominant force in African football and highlighting the strength of a golden generation that continues to deliver on the biggest stage.

READ ALSO: Sadio Mane reveals how he inspired Senegal back onto the pitch to win AFCON final after chaos

By immediately involving the entire population in the celebrations, President Faye sought to elevate the sporting achievement into a symbol of national cohesion and shared pride.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gesture also acknowledges the resilience of the players and technical staff, who handled immense pressure to secure another chapter in Senegal’s sporting legacy.

The final itself was fraught with controversy. Morocco appeared to be handed a late chance to win the title when Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a stoppage-time penalty after a VAR review of a challenge on Brahim Diaz.

The decision sparked fierce protests from Senegalese players and supporters, who were already incensed by the earlier disallowing of Ismaila Sarr’s goal in added time.

READ MORE: 10 most dangerous places around the world where you might not return alive

However, Diaz failed to capitalise on the opportunity, with goalkeeper Edouard Mendy comfortably saving a poorly executed Panenka attempt after a prolonged delay.

Advertisement

Advertisement