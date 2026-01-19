FIFA President condemns “unacceptable scenes” during AFCON 2025 final

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has strongly condemned the chaotic scenes that marred the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat, where several Senegal players walked off the pitch following a late penalty awarded to hosts Morocco.

The spot-kick, given in second-half stoppage time after a lengthy VAR review of a challenge on Brahim Diaz by Senegal defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, sparked intense protests.

Diaz led the appeals from the Moroccan side, with members of the bench joining in, while Senegal players reacted angrily to the referee’s decision.

The disruption also triggered clashes in the stands, forcing a 20-minute halt to the match.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui criticised the stoppage after the game, describing it as “shameful” and adding,

Having to stop the game for more than 10 minutes with the world watching is not very classy.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw later apologised for the conduct of his players, while Infantino, present at the stadium, issued a firm statement condemning the actions.

Infantino said,

We strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as certain Senegalese players and technical staff members. It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner

He also congratulated Morocco for hosting a “fantastic tournament” and praised their performance as runners-up, a boost ahead of their role as co-hosts of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

However, Infantino stressed the importance of respecting officials’ decisions.

He said,

We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play. Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk

Highlighting the wider impact of such incidents, Infantino added,

It is the responsibility of teams and players to act responsibly and set the right example for fans in the stadiums and millions watching around the world. The ugly scenes witnessed today must be condemned and never repeated. I reiterated that they have no place in football, and I expect that the relevant disciplinary bodies at CAF will take the appropriate measures.