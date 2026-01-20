Advertisement

Samuel Eto’o backs Sadio Mane to win Another African Footballer of the Year Award

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:43 - 20 January 2026
Sadio Mane | Getty Image
Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), has thrown his weight behind Sadio Mané as a leading candidate for the African Footballer of the Year award, praising the Senegalese star’s leadership and character during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Mané was instrumental in Senegal’s historic second AFCON triumph, as the Lions of Teranga edged hosts and tournament favorites Morocco in a dramatic final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday.

Beyond his on-field contributions, the Al Nassr forward played a decisive leadership role at a critical moment in the match.

MUST READ: Did Brahim Diaz intentionally miss the 2025 AFCON final Penalty? Here's all we know

Tensions flared late in the game after Morocco was awarded a controversial penalty for a foul on Brahim Díaz inside the box, prompting Senegalese players to threaten a walk-off.

Mané intervened and successfully persuaded his teammates to return to the pitch after an 18-minute standoff, allowing the match to continue and averting potentially severe sanctions.

Speaking to FRANCE24, Eto’o, himself a former AFCON winner and African Player of the Year, hailed Mané’s influence both on and off the field.

READ ALSO: FIFA President condemns 'unacceptable scenes' during AFCON 2025 final

Eto’o said,

Sadio Mané not only contributed to winning the tournament but also to saving the image of the national team, because leaving the pitch would have had very serious consequences for Senegal
He further described Mané as a symbol of African football excellence, adding:

Sadio is one of the greatest heroes of our continent. I have enormous respect for his morals and leadership qualities. His role in guiding his teammates was exceptional, and I sincerely hope he wins another African Footballer of the Year award. What he did, especially his behavior in the final, is the mark of a true leader.

READ MORE: Sadio Mane reveals how he inspired Senegal back onto the pitch to win AFCON final after chaos

The final was decided in extra time when Pape Gueye scored the only goal of the match, moments after Brahim Díaz failed to convert a panenka-style penalty.

Mane joins an elite group of African players to have won the Africa Cup of Nations twice, further cementing his legacy as one of the continent’s all-time greats.

